Thirty defendants are charged in a Laurens County methamphetamine-trafficking indictment unsealed in the Southern District of Georgia.
The indictment in USA v. Monroe et. al charges 30 defendants, including one man from Chester, with 56 felony counts, and includes forfeiture allegations listing 77 firearms, including a machine gun, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. All 30 defendants are charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and if convicted face a statutory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, up to life.
There is no parole in the federal system.
“The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement partners have done outstanding work to identify, infiltrate and eliminate drug trafficking operations throughout the greater Dublin area,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Estes. “This continuing effort will make our communities safer by removing illegal drugs and illegally possessed firearms from our streets.”
“The men and women of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the DEA and The ATF spent countless hours making this investigation such a huge success, and deserve our gratitude for their hard work and sacrifice,” said Larry Dean, Sheriff of Laurens County. “This operation could not have happened without the great partnerships of these agencies, along with the support of our community’s law-abiding citizens.”
Chester man charged in trafficking conspiracy
