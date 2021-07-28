Legals 07-28-21

1004
CONDEMNATIONS
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on June 30, 2021, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
ONE THOUSAND TWENTY DOLLARS ($1,020.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY; SMITH & WESSON M&P SHIELD 9MM (SERIAL NO.: HZE1817)
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 23RD day of JULY, 2021.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
SHERIFF BRIAN ROBINSON
DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
85 Industrial Blvd.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on JULY 7, 2021, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
ONE THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED DOLLARS ($1,800.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY; SATURN L300 (VIN: 1G8JW54R83Y506040); 2009 FORD MUSTANG (VIN: 1ZVHT80NX95104559)
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 23RD day of JULY, 2021.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
SHERIFF BRIAN ROBINSON
DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
85 Industrial Blvd.
Eastman, Georgia 310

DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
All creditors of the Estate of OPAL T. RHODES, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 6th day of JULY, 2021.
WILLIAM H. TRIPP
3939 Cochran Highway
Eastman, GA 31023
478-290-2952
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF MONROE C. MIDDLEBROOKS
Estate No. P-21-9448
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of MONROE C. MIDDLEBROOKS are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 8th day of July, 2021.
TAYLOR MIDDLEBROOKS
Executor of the Estate of
MONROE C. MIDDLEBROOKS, Deceased
2421 WPA Road
Eastman, GA 31023
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: ESTATE OF METHYL JOINER, Deceased
Estate No.: P-21-9430
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of METHYL JOINER are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This 8th day of July, 2021.
DENA FOURNIER and
AMANDA ELAINE HERRING
as Co-Administrators of the
Estate of METHYL JOINER
172 Talmadge Coley Road
Montrose, GA 31065
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of DEWITT PHAGAN, Deceased
Estate No.: P-21-9446
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of DEWITT PHAGAN are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 8th day of July, 2021.
TOM PEZOLD
Executor of the Estate of
DEWITT PHAGAN, Deceased
2152 Hawkinsville Hwy.
Eastman, GA 31023
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate OF BRYANT W. WILLIAMS, Deceased
Estate No.: P-21-9447
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of BRYANT W. WILLIAMS are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 8th day of July, 2021.
GLENDA G. WILLIAMS
Executor of the Estate of
BRYANT W. WILLIAMS,
Deceased
437 Evergreen Circle Road
Eastman, GA 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of WILLARD JERRY HUCKABEE, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 14th day of July 2021.
IRIS L. HUCKABEE
35 Eagle Ridge
Eastman, GA 31023
c/o RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023

FORECLOSURES
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power of sale contained in that certain deed to secure debt dated July 24, 2014, executed and delivered by SHEILA STONE MADDOX and MICHAEL NOLAN CRENSHAW to BANK OF EASTMAN (now known as “Magnolia State BanK”) and recorded on July 30, 2014 in Deed Book 763, Pages 36-40, Dodge County, Georgia records (the “Security Deed”), conveying the after-described property (through the open end provisions therein) to secure that certain promissory note (as it may have been amended, modified, extended, and/or renewed, the “Note”) SHEILA MADDOX in favor of BANK OF EASTMAN, dated January 16, 2015 in the original principal amount of TWENTY-EIGHT THOUSAND ONE HUNDRED AND THIRTY-EIGHT AND 62/100 DOLLARS ($28,138.62), MAGNOLIA STATE BANK being the current owner and holder of the Note, with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be a sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia during the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday of August 2021, of the following described property (the “Property”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE 20TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, IN LAND LOT NO. 22 AND CONSISTING OF ONE-HALF (1/2) ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE NORTHWEST LOT LINE OF LAND LOT NO. 9 WITH THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF GEORGIA HIGHWAY 23; AND FROM SAID POINT, THENCE RUN ALONG THE NORTHWEST LOT LINE OF LAND LOT NO. 9 AND THE NORTHWEST LOT LINE OF LAND LOT NO. 22 SOUTH 46 DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF 1,150 FEET TO A POINT, THIS BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE TRACT HEREIN CONVEYED AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING THUS ESTABLISHED, THENCE RUN SOUTH 50 DEGREES 45 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 210 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN AT A RIGHT ANGLE IN A SOUTHWEST DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 105 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 50 DEGREES 45 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 210 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTHWEST LOT LINE OF LAND LOT NO. 22; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID NORTHWEST LOT LINE IN A NORTH 46 DEGREES EAST DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 105 FEET BACK TO THE PLACE OR POINT OF BEGINNING.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
The indebtedness secured by the Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due and payable by reason of default for, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and the Security Deed. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying said debt and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including but not limited to attorneys’ fees (the statutory notice of intent to collect attorneys’ fees having been served). The Property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes that are a lien, but not yet due and payable); any matters that might be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the Property; any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, and covenants; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed. Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and subject to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loans with the holder of the Security Deed.
Notice to the debtor as required by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that MAGNOLIA STATE BANK, located at the business address of 100 E. GREENE ST., MILLEDGEVILLE, GEORGIA 31061, is the entity that has the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan documents. All correspondence concerning this matter should be directed to WILLIAM J. LAW OREO/COLLECTIONS OFFICER, BANK OF EASTMAN, 100 E. GREENE STREET, P.O. BOX 1990 MILLEDGEVILLE, GEORGIA 31061 (478) 453-2265.
MAGNOLIA STATE BANK,
as Attorney-in-Fact for
MICHAEL NOLAN CRENSHAW
CHRISTOPHER R. CONLEY, Esq.
JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN
GROOVER-LLP
231 Riverside Drive
Macon, Georgia 31201
478-749-9908

NAME CHANGE
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
DODGE SUPERIOR COURT
CASE NO. 21V-9209
NOTICE OF FILING OF
PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
IN RE: HERMAN JUNIOR BROWN JR. a/k/a HERMAN BROWN JR.
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
This is to notify all concerned persons that HERMAN JUNIOR BROWN a/k/a HERMAN BROWN JR. has filed a Petition in the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia, praying that is name be changed to “HERMAN BROWN SR”.
Any interested person may file objection within thirty (30) days within the filing of the petition. Said Petition shall be granted unless objection is made.
This 8th day of July, 2021.
RHETT WALKER, Clerk
Dodge Superior Court
GPN 15
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: PETITION of
AMANDA SMITH
FOR THE NAME CHANGE OF
ZOEY ELIZABETH OVERBY
A MINOR CHILD
CIVIL ACTION NO.
NOTICE OF NAME CHANGE
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on the 15th day of July 2021, Petitioner AMANDA SMITH filed a petition in the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia, seeking a name change from ZOEY ELIZABETH OVERBY to ZOEY ELIZABETH SMITH.
Any interested party or affected party has the right to appear and file objections. At the expiration of thirty (30) days from the filing of the Petition, upon proof of publication, and if no objection is filed, the Court shall proceed to hear and determine all matters raised by said Petition.
SARAH RIEDEL
Attorney for the Petitioner
GA Bar No. 266330
BANKS & RIEDEL, PC
970 Walnut St.
Macon, Georgia 31201
478-254-3230
478-254-3883 facsimile
banksnriedel@hotmail.com

PROBATE NOTICES
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF EDWARD WILLIAM SINGLETARY, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-21-9444
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
DANIEL WILLIAM SINGLETARY has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of EDWARD WILLIAM SINGLETARY deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before 3rd day of AUGUST, 2021.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL McCRANIE
Judge, Probate Court
Dodge County Courthouse
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorney for Estate
P.O. Box 55270
McRae-Helena, GA 31055
Phone: 229-868-6065
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF JASON ORAN WATERS, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-21-9440
PETITION FOR LETTERS
OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE.
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
SARAH H. WATERS has petitioned for SARAH H. WATERS to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of JASON ORAN WATERS deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before JULY 27, 2021.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE, Judge
Probate Court of Dodge County,
State of Georgia
P.O. Box 4256
643 Pearl Bates Ave
Eastman GA 31023
478-374-3775
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of GERRY WAYNE RAGAN, Deceased
Estate No.: P-21-9449
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
NOTICE
To: ROBERT LEE SCARBOROUGH, VICKIE SCARBOROUGH (LAST NAME UNKNOWN) AND OTHER HEIRS AT LAW OF GERRY WAYNE RAGAN
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the above referenced Petition, in this Court on or before SEPTEMBER 4, 2021.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All pleadings/objections must be signed before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a Hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a Hearing.
WITNESS, the HONORABLE AL MCCRANIE, Judge
s/AL MCCRANIE,
Probate Judge
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone No.: 478/374-1505
Email: josephimarchant@yahoo.com
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF ANNETTE PATRICIA JENKINS, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-21-9439
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO: SHEALIA LAVON CARAWAY and TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
CAROLYN ANN McCLINTON has petitioned for Letters of Administration to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of ANNETTE PATRICIA JENKINS deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before AUGUST 18, 2021.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be held on AUGUST 18, 2021. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL McCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
ASHLEY W. CONLEY
Clerk/Deputy Clerk
of the Probate Court
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
