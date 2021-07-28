Who killed Ashli Babbitt?

Basement Biden has invited the United Nations to the USA to lecture us on (you guessed it) - racism, to tell us how to think, how to behave, just what we need! Want to guess the eventual conclusion? Biden and his handlers want the world’s “experts” to sit in judgment of us. He’s on his way to becoming the worst president ever.
“It is easy to be conspicuously ‘compassionate’ if others are being forced to pay the cost.”
Libertarian legend Murray Rothbard
Trish Regan was done dirty by Fox Network. She was one of the best they had. So was Lou Dobbs. 
The number of zeroes in a million (6), a billion (9), a trillion (12). It adds up quickly.
Back when Basement Joe was vice plagiarist of the USA, someone questioned him about runaway government spending. Crazy Joe, who accomplished little in private life before entering politics, replied that “You have to keep spending money to keep from going broke.” 
Americans need to broaden their horizons. Read more right-wing extremism.
“Pardon me for asking, but isn’t the American Dream for Americans?”
Allan Wall on VDare.com and AllanWall.info
Have you ever seen Allan Wall’s columns in a newspaper or seen him on television?                                                                                                                                           On the January 6 D.C. riots, it was not an insurrection, no matter how many times they say it, and no one has yet been charged with that crime. These are “Garland raids,” designed to criminalize attending Trump rallies. Many of those sitting in D.C. jails simply visited and left the scene, while committing no offenses other than offending liberals. It is now the criminalization of dissent that leftists try to ratchet up to criminal activity. No decent attorney general would allow this to happen. Merrick Garland is one of the worst. Many gutless Republicans are staying silent on this abuse. 

Paul Hodgkins walked into the Capitol building on January 6, sat down at Nancy Pelosi’s desk (a stupid thing to do), posed for photos and was sentenced to eight months in prison. Three days would’ve been about right. Not very fair, is it? Remember, most jailed summer 2020 urban rioters were bailed out of jail by Democrat politicians such as Kamala Hateful Harris, now v.p. of the USA. Unequal treatment was used, depending on which side you were on. Conservatives are targeted by figurehead President Biden and his handlers.
“Voters who live off the taxpayers are the Democrats’ ace in the hole. The Democrats created big programs and never let the recipients forget it. This gives them an initial advantage of tens of millions of votes in any presidential election.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
“The worship of the state is the worship of force.”
Ludwig von Mises   Mises.org
Fall 2021 freshman acceptance rate: Auburn was 75%, Alabama 59%, Georgia 49%. 
Critical Race Theory is crazy, isn’t it? “What’s dumber than CRT? CNN!”
Ann Coulter   Ann Coulter.com  and VDare.com
Bumper sticker of the day: Every Liberal Bit Hurts.
“If we’re capitalists, let’s stop voting for Democratic socialists. If we’re Christians, let’s stop voting for Democratic atheists.”
Burgess Owens Sept. 2016,
now Congressman Burgess Owens (R-Utah)
Marshall Miller
