Law enforcement confiscates drugs and makes arrests

There was a drug arrest July 14, 2021 in the Eastman area by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office SRT with the assistance of the Oconee Drug Task Force resulting in suspected Methamphetamine, Heroin and Fentanyl. Sharell Moore, of an Eastman address was arrested and is being charged with several counts of possession of illegal drugs.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s SRT assisted by Georgia State Probation and the Oconee Drug Task Force conducted a probation search on a Chris Mitchell subject of an Eastman address on Thursday July 15, 2021. Mitchell was arrested for possession with intent to distribute illegal Schedule 1 drugs, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime and a large sum of cash.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office made the following arrests the week of July 12, 2021 through July 20, 2021.
Corneilous Smith, age 22, of Alamo, was arrested for probation violation, two counts of murder and aggravated assault.
Jajuan Carroll, age 37, of Eastman, was arrested for violation of probation and sale of methamphetamine.
Gary Von Edge, age 31, of Eastman, was arrested for Failure to Appear (FTP) bench warrant.
Terry Faulk, age 47, of Eastman, was arrested for bench warrant.
Christopher Goolsby, age 32, of Eastman, was arrested for simple battery-family violence and driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
Gregory McRae, age 57, of Eastman, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor) and seat belt violation.
Sharell Moore, age 34, of Eastman, was arrested for theft by taking and two counts forgery in the fourth degree-check.
Timothy Bryan Proctor, age 38, of Warner Robins, was arrested for possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects and drugs not in original container-misdemeanor.
Joseph Stewart, age 44, of Blackshear, was arrested for public drunkenness and criminal trespass.
Monti Maurice Dellemar, age 32, of Cochran, was arrested for fleeing or attempting to elude police officer and taillights/taillight lenses required.
Cathedral Markel Facison, age 24, of Eastman, was arrested for theft by receiving stolen property-felony.
Jarvis Terell Flowers, age 40, was arrested for suspended license.
Law enforcement confiscates drugs and makes arrests
