Law enforcement confiscates drugs and makes arrests

Wednesday, July 21. 2021
There was a drug arrest July 14, 2021 in the Eastman area by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office SRT with the assistance of the Oconee Drug Task Force resulting in suspected Methamphetamine, Heroin and Fentanyl. Sharell Moore, of an Eastman address was arrested and is being charged with several counts of possession of illegal drugs.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s SRT assisted by Georgia State Probation and the Oconee Drug Task Force conducted a probation search on a Chris Mitchell subject of an Eastman address on Thursday July 15, 2021. Mitchell was arrested for possession with intent to distribute illegal Schedule 1 drugs, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime and a large sum of cash.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office made the following arrests the week of July 12, 2021 through July 20, 2021.

Corneilous Smith, age 22, of Alamo, was arrested for probation violation, two counts of murder and aggravated assault.

Jajuan Carroll, age 37, of Eastman, was arrested for violation of probation and sale of methamphetamine.

Gary Von Edge, age 31, of Eastman, was arrested for Failure to Appear (FTP) bench warrant.

Terry Faulk, age 47, of Eastman, was arrested for bench warrant.

Christopher Goolsby, age 32, of Eastman, was arrested for simple battery-family violence and driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).

Gregory McRae, age 57, of Eastman, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor) and seat belt violation.

Sharell Moore, age 34, of Eastman, was arrested for theft by taking and two counts forgery in the fourth degree-check.

Timothy Bryan Proctor, age 38, of Warner Robins, was arrested for possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects and drugs not in original container-misdemeanor.

Joseph Stewart, age 44, of Blackshear, was arrested for public drunkenness and criminal trespass.

Monti Maurice Dellemar, age 32, of Cochran, was arrested for fleeing or attempting to elude police officer and taillights/taillight lenses required.

Cathedral Markel Facison, age 24, of Eastman, was arrested for theft by receiving stolen property-felony.

Jarvis Terell Flowers, age 40, was arrested for suspended license.

Caden Sellers Jenkins, age 17, was arrested for marijuana-less than one ounce, possession and use of drug related objects, violating restriction of drivers’ license, reckless driving and fleeing or attempting to elude police officer.

Christopher L Mitchell, age 31, of Eastman, was arrested for purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; receipt, possession of transfer of firearm by convicted felon or repeat offender and possession and use of drug related objects.

Cynthia Perdue, age 54, of Helena, was arrested for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

Katie Louise Robinson, age 35, of Tifton, was arrested for identity theft fraud to create/use/possess counterfeit/fictitious ID concern fictitious person.

James Smith, age 49, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and bondsman off bond.

Chance Joseph Thames, age 25, of Chauncey, was arrested for giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; no insurance; brake light/turn signal violation and new resident must register in Georgia within 30 days.

The Eastman Police Department made the following arrests the week of July 13 through July 20, 2021.

Sharell Moore, age 34, of Eastman, was arrested for theft by taking and forgery in fourth degree-check.

Terry Faulk, age 47, of Eastman, was arrested for Failure to Appear (FTP) bench warrant.

Joseph Stewart, age 44, of Blackshear, was arrested for public drunkenness and criminal trespass-private.

Jesse Swafford, age 47, of Cochran, was arrested for no license, no operating brake lights or signal and safety belts violation (adults).

Jarvis Flowers, age 40, of Eastman, was arrested for license driving while suspended or revoked.

Monti Dellemar, age 32, of Cochran, was arrested for fleeing or attempting to elude police and taillights or lenses required.

Gary Edge, age 31, of Eastman, was arrested for FTP bench warrant.

Joseph Thames, age 25, of Chauncey, was arrested for giving false name, address, date of birth to officer; no insurance, no brake lights or working turn signals and operating vehicle without valid tag or decal.

Edward West Jr., age 43, of Dexter, was arrested for license-driving while suspended or revoked.

Timothy Proctor, age 38, of Warner Robins, was arrested for possession of schedule IV drugs, possession and use of drug related objects and drugs to be kept in original container.

Antuan Spikes, age 29, of Eastman, was arrested for theft by taking less than $500.00.

Bridget Coffman, age 35, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation, failure to stop at stop or yield sign and license-driving while unlicensed or expired.
