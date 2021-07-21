Make America Last Again

Admin
Wednesday, July 21. 2021
Joe Biden embraces the MALA movement: Make America Last Again.
As terrible as this guy has been, he’s actually better than Hateful Harris. Imagine having that loser in the White House. TRUMP 2024!
The war on coal, oil exploration, pipelines: Demoleftists are all for it. Biden is a puppet, a figurehead president. The squad and their cohorts pull the strings while Joe dances and sings. They attempt to buy your votes with your tax dollars.
Biden’s immigration and energy policies should instantly be a disqualification of his presidency. Why no media mention of Hunter Biden’s laptop and the illegal incarceration of Trump supporters from the January 6 fiasco? Only a small percentage of rally attendees did anything wrong.
Energy self-sufficiency goes away quickly with Bidenomics at work. Get ready for $5 gasoline.
“Demonized white Americans are yet to comprehend their danger as objects of hate.”
Paul Craig Roberts   7-15-21   PaulCraigRoberts.org  
Inflation at work: Magic Kingdom Walt Disney World opened in Florida in 1971. We went there the first week. A one day adult ticket was $3.50, in 2004 it was $54.75, now it is $109.
Donald Trump won Iowa by eight points in 2020 but “Republican” Georgia was stolen away.
“The brilliance of Andrew Breitbart is that he has created thousands of Andrew Breitbarts.”
Dana Loesch  DanaLoesch.com
“The Supreme Court has completely inverted the original role of the judicial branch. It has come wield the sort of power it was intended to check.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
“The whole gospel of Karl Marx can be summed up in a single sentence: Hate the man who is better off than you are.”
Henry Hazlitt

Still the best place to turn on and tune in: 6-9 a.m. WFLAOrlando.com, listen anywhere on the Internet.
Bumper sticker of the day: No Farmland, No Food.
If Republicans are “the party of the rich” as Democrats have claimed for years, the Democrats are richer. “By 2018, Democratic representatives were in control of all 20 of the wealthiest congressional districts.”
Victor Davis Hanson on DailySignal.com  7-18-21
