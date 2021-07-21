CLASSIFIEDS 6-9-2021

400
EMPLOYMENT
Dodge/Wilcox E911 located at 5417 Oak St. Eastman, Georgia is now accepting applications for a Dispatcher position. Please contact us at 478-374-9111.
500
ANNOUNCEMENTS
ANYONE WHO PURCHASED items from AFFORDABLE STORAGE UNIT 130 please contact me if you are willing to sell back. 478-231-4459
Never Pay For Covered Home Repairs Again! Complete Care Home Warranty COVERS ALL MAJOR SYSTEMS AND APPLIANCES. 30 DAY RISK FREE. $200.00 OFF 2 FREE Months! 1-888-684-7914
600
SERVICES
Hardeman construction Land and lot clearing: top soil; fill dirt; pond building; hauling. Call Terry Hardeman at (478)285-1430 anytime. State Certified Septic Tank Installation.
650
MISCELLANEOUS
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most advanced debris-blocking gutter protection. Schedule a FREE LeafFilter estimate today. 15% off Entire Purchase. 10% Senior & Military Discounts. Call 1-478-559-6358.
GENERAC Standby Generators provide backup power during utility power outages, so your home and family stay safe and comfortable. Free 7-year extended warranty ($695 value!). Call 1-478-559-6629.
The bathroom of your dreams for as little as $149/month! BCI Bath & Shower. Many options available. Senior & Military Discounts Available. Limited Time Offer - FREE virtual in-home consultation now and SAVE 15%! Call Today! 1-866-316-3752.
910
ESTATE SALES
ESTATE SALE Home of Golf Pro RAY GENTRY. Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24. Starts at 9:00 a.m. each day. 750 WALKER LANE, McRAE. Household contents plus pro shop inventory of golf clubs and apparel and much more.
920
UNIT SALES
AFFORDABLE STORAGE The contents of the following units will be sold or disposed of on or after July 23, 2021 due to unpaid rental fees:
Ed and Cheryl Colber, 034c and 056c; Alexis Hill, 37i and 40i; Amanda Dinkins, 091c; Annazette Hall, 53s; Annie Drake, 26i; Bianca Godfrey, 93c; Bob Pirkle, 78p, 79p; Brad Cockrell, 29s; Celeste Coleman, 36i, 41i, 58i, 75i and 81i; David Johnson, 93p; Elaine Pittman, 37-c; Elsa Rankin, 32s; Glenda Benyard, 75p and I22p; Greta Wooten, 48s; Haley Mullis, 73p; Jackie Butler, 45s and 67s; James Wesley Wright, 101c; Jessica Haley, 31p and 42p; Jessica Smith, 76c; Joy Hall, 155p; Kathleen Burns, 9s; Letha Hamilton, 50p; Mamie Mincey, 128p; Marjorie Garrison, 20c; Melissa Wells, 149p; Precious McRae, 35s; Richard Gay, 58s; Robin Hohman, 131p; Sarah Johnson, 38i, 39i, I-59, 64i and 24s; Sheila Wilcox, 10i; Sherry Brennon, 27c; Stephanie Lampkin, 33s; Tamara Grant, 50s; Tonya Watson, 38s; Tori Redmon, 65s; Trey Winter, 089c and Whitley Respert, p25s.
CLASSIFIEDS 6-9-2021
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)