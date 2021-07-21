BY RUSS RAGAN
The trade deadline is just ten days away; will the Braves be buyers or sellers? There is still time for either one. Will Freeman be a Brave next year? It isn’t a lock anymore. A Georgia legend is headed for Eastman soon for an event that you don’t want to miss!
The Braves came out of the all-star break and some things went good and some things remained bad. First the good; they scored 20 runs in three games against the Rays. Unfortunately, that would only lead to one win as the bullpen blew a pair of games. That gave them ten losses in games where they had the lead after six innings. They were 27-0 in games in the same position last year. They are tied with Arizona in the bad category.
Now, the buy or sell question. They are only four games behind the Mets who lost 2 out of 3 to the Pirates. Lyder and Degrow are both on the disabled list, so are the Mets catchable? I think so, but more moves have to be made. Joc Roberson and Stephen Vogt were picked up over the weekend for minor league first baseman. More must be done. Do you go after Kris Bryant of the Cubs? He wouldn’t be cheap and he is a free agent at the end of the season. Kimbrel has been great as a closer but do you pay the big price? If you get them, the East is certainly possible. The team as is stands right now can’t win the East. Things will certainly be interesting in Braves land for a week or two.
I had no question in my mind that Freeman would have a long term deal with the Braves. I though a deal would have been prior to the opening of the 2021 season. It is concerning that just prior to the end of July there is no deal and word is there has been little talk of an extension. I don’t think he gets traded unless he demands one and that’s not likely. I think he will get a long term deal but it’s not a lock anymore.
Media days have started for the SEC. One thing that got my attention is it looks like there will be no postponed games due to Covid. It looks like forfeits will possibly be in play. I think that’s the right call because there is no excuse not to have a vaccine now.
In close, don’t forget about the Dodge County Recreation Department sponsors banquet on Friday, August 13, 2021 at the Terry Coleman Center. The featured speaker will be former Georgia quarterback David Greene. Tickets for the event are $20.00 each or $120.00 for a table of 8. A catered meal from Southern Zest will be served. A silent auction with sports memorabilia will be held. The event will start at 7:00 p.m. For more information contact the department at 478-374-4696. The deadline for tickets is July 30, 2021.