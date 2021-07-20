Obituaries

WILMER EUGENE “DOC” SPIRES
Truck Driver
Wilmer Eugene “Doc” Spires, age 73, of Eastman, died Sunday, July 18, 2021 at his residence.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
HARRIS MARVIN JONES
Retired Civil Service
Harris Marvin Jones, age 72, of Warner Robins, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Heart of Georgia Hospice, Perry Hospital, in Perry.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Southerland Funeral Chapel, with Reverend Dwaine Dunn officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
SAMMY LEE NELSON
Dodge County School System Employee
Sammy Lee Nelson, age 30, of Eastman, died Monday, July 12, 2021 in Eastman.
Graveside services were held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Rozier Cemetery with Pastor George Fluellen officiating.
LINDA DAVIS WALLACE
Enviromental
Advocate
Linda Davis Wallace, age 61, died July 6, 2021 after a long and happy life.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Neeman-Matthew in Abbeville with Pastor Benjamin Clark, Timothy Boone, Patricia Davis, and Henry Soleil preciding over the service. Interment followed in Mt. Zuma Baptist Church/Cortez Cemetery in Abbeville.
WENDELL LAMAR WINGO
License Practical
Nurse
Wendell Lamar Wingo, age 63, of Eastman, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Southerland Funeral Chapel, with Reverend Danny Gay officiating. Interment followed in Yawn Cemetery in Chauncey.
LINDA DIX FOURNIER
Owner/Operator Ark La Tec Asthma, Allergy and Immunology
Medical Practice
Linda Dix Fournier, age 71, of Rhine, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 19, at Southerland Funeral Chapel, with Mr. Bobby Joe Ryals officiating. Interment followed in Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery.
TILDA MAE CLARK
Homemaker
Mrs. Tilda Mae Clark, age 93, died Thursday, July 8, 2021.
Graveside services were held Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Drench Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Eastman with Pastor Rudy Brown officiating.
