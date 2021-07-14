Search warrants lead to arrests

Posted by
Admin
in Top Stories
Wednesday, July 14. 2021
Comments (0)
On Thursday, July 8 deputies from the Dodge County Sheriffs Office Drug Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the Gresston area.

Two white males and one white female at this residence were arrested for illegal drugs. Those arrested were: Aaron Braswell, Seth Braswell and Chasity NeSmith.

Suspected illegal drugs that were seized were methamphetamine, liquid methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana. Also seized were three long guns and several different drug paraphernalia. (Top photo at right)

All three are incarcerated in the Dodge County jail.

On the morning of Wednesday, July 7, 2021 the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office SRT Team and the Eastman Police Department executed a search warrant on 11th Avenue in Eastman.

Edwin Williams and Abraham Broady were arrested for illegal drugs and firearm charges. The two departments seized suspected Fentanyl, Heroin and Crack Cocaine. (Bottom photo at right)A sum of cash, two handguns and three vehicles were also seized.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department and the Eastman Police Departmentmade the following arrests the from June 5 through June 13, 2021.

Gabrielle Hope Bedsole, age 24, of Eastman, was ahold for Oconee Drug Task Force warrant.

Seth Daniel Moore Braswell, age 24, of Gresston, was arrested for possession and use of drug related objects; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine and possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Bobby Giles, age 33, of Eastman, was arrested for violation of bond conditions.

Jim Edward Gore, age 34, of Eastman, was arrested for operation of watercraft under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Latisha Lockett, age 26, of Warner Robins, was arrested for cruelty to children.

Tyler Nicolette Miller, age 27, of Eastman, was arrested for seat belt violation, expired or no drivers license, no insurance and operation of unregistered vehicle or vehicle without current license revalidation decal.

Chasity Nesmith, age 48, of Eastman, was arrested for trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and probation violation.

Brabara Jeanette Salyer, age 41, of Eastman, was arrested for drug court sanction.

James Smith, age 49, of Eastman, was arrested for false report of a crime.

David John Walker, age 66, of East Dublin, was arrested for suspended license, possession of open alcohol container, DUI (Driving Under the Influence) of multiple substances, failure to maintain lane and knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked license.

Edwin Williams, age 55, of Eastman, was arrested for crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

Aaron Dylan Braswell, age 26, of Rentz, was arrested for trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects and possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent.

Abraham Broady, age 38, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of schedule I controlled substance with intent and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Justin Lee Gordon, age 29, of Eastman, was arrested for burglary-first degree (felony).

Martavious Kevion Kellam, age 23, of East Point, was a hold for Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Sadarius McNair, age 28, was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent and possession and use of drug related objects.

Sammy Lee Nelson, age 50, of Eastman, was arrested for too fast for conditions/prima facie speed and DUI of alcohol.

Cynthia Mary Rycroft, age 23, of Eastman, was arrested for Georgia Hands FRR, DUI drugs and failure to maintain lane.

Robert Dylan Sinclair, age 34, of Eastman, was arrested on a probation violation.

David Trammell, age 21, of Forest Park, was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent and possession and use of drug related objects.

Charles Lamar Wilcox, age 35, of Eastman, was arrested for battery and cruelty to children.

Corneilous Smith, age 22, of Alamo, was arrested for murder-non family-gun and aggravated assault-gun.

James Burnham, age 37, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of ounce or less of marijuana, no insurance and light reducing material affixed to windows.

David Walker, age 66, of East Dublin, was arrested for license-driving while suspended/revoked, open container violation, DUI-combo any combination of A1/A2/A3, failure to maintain lane and driving with suspended tag.

Donald Harrell, age 56, of Dublin, was arrested for license driving while license suspended/revoked and Georgia Hands Free.

Tyler Miller, age 27, of Eastman, was arrested for license-driving while unlicensed or expired/new resident, no proof of insurance, tag-operating without proper tag/decal and seat belt violation (ages 4-18).

Darrien Ivey, age 37, of Eastman, was arrested for license driving while license suspended/revoked and headlights-other lights required.

Cynthia Rycroft, age 23, of Eastman, was arrested for Georgia Hands Free, DUI-drugs less safe-second degree and failure to maintain lane.

Latisha Lockett, age 26, of Warner Robins, was arrested for cruelty to children in third degree.

Charles Wilcox, age 35, of Eastman, was arrested for battery (family violence) and cruelty to children in third degree.

Justin Gordon, age 29, homeless, was arrested for burglary.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News