Search warrants lead to arrests

On Thursday, July 8 deputies from the Dodge County Sheriffs Office Drug Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the Gresston area.
Two white males and one white female at this residence were arrested for illegal drugs. Those arrested were: Aaron Braswell, Seth Braswell and Chasity NeSmith.
Suspected illegal drugs that were seized were methamphetamine, liquid methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana. Also seized were three long guns and several different drug paraphernalia. (Top photo at right)
All three are incarcerated in the Dodge County jail.
On the morning of Wednesday, July 7, 2021 the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office SRT Team and the Eastman Police Department executed a search warrant on 11th Avenue in Eastman.
Edwin Williams and Abraham Broady were arrested for illegal drugs and firearm charges. The two departments seized suspected Fentanyl, Heroin and Crack Cocaine. (Bottom photo at right)A sum of cash, two handguns and three vehicles were also seized.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department and the Eastman Police Departmentmade the following arrests the from June 5 through June 13, 2021.
Gabrielle Hope Bedsole, age 24, of Eastman, was ahold for Oconee Drug Task Force warrant.
Seth Daniel Moore Braswell, age 24, of Gresston, was arrested for possession and use of drug related objects; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine and possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Bobby Giles, age 33, of Eastman, was arrested for violation of bond conditions.
Jim Edward Gore, age 34, of Eastman, was arrested for operation of watercraft under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Latisha Lockett, age 26, of Warner Robins, was arrested for cruelty to children.
Tyler Nicolette Miller, age 27, of Eastman, was arrested for seat belt violation, expired or no drivers license, no insurance and operation of unregistered vehicle or vehicle without current license revalidation decal.
Chasity Nesmith, age 48, of Eastman, was arrested for trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and probation violation.
Brabara Jeanette Salyer, age 41, of Eastman, was arrested for drug court sanction.
James Smith, age 49, of Eastman, was arrested for false report of a crime.
David John Walker, age 66, of East Dublin, was arrested for suspended license, possession of open alcohol container, DUI (Driving Under the Influence) of multiple substances, failure to maintain lane and knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked license.
Search warrants lead to arrests
