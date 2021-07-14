Don’t believe the media left

Wednesday, July 14. 2021
Many innocent people are jailed in D.C. for attending the Jan. 6 rally-disaster. Most were just there doing nothing wrong and were penalized for attending. Oppose the liberal regime and you can go to jail and rot. Had enough? Remember the 6 a.m. military-style raid on Roger Stone’s house? CNN cameras were there when the feds arrived. It was a government setup, of course, very expensive to taxpayers also.
“Joe Biden is Jimmy Carter 2.0 and Kamala Harris is Walter Mondale.”
Senator Ted Cruz  R-Texas
Bumper sticker of the day: Don’t Believe The Media Left.
Dr. Ron Paul’s toll-free message line, updated weekly: 1-888-322-1414. He’s still one of the all-time greats. He draws no Congressional retirement and always voted NO on all foreign aid. Who can beat that?
“If you reject a political claim made in the name of any category of people, you can expect to be accused of hating all people in that category.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
Finally we officially have the name of the capitol cop who murdered Ashli Babbitt: Michael Leroy Byrd. 
On Donald Trump’s clever and effective way of bypassing the media and going straight to the people: “He’s his own press secretary.”
Laura Ingraham
Good for Patterson Sheehan, University of North Carolina student. She says she’s tired of the far left atmosphere on campus.
“The first greatest lie ever told is that the devil doesn’t exist. The second greatest lie is any Democrat saying that they’re for the Second Amendment.”
Dana Loesch  talk show host  
How about one more from Dana on DanaLoesch.com: “In essence, Michael Moore is OK with the nation’s school children having more protection than he has himself.”-The nincompoopery of Carter, the malevolence of Obama, a combination of both. Biden reflects both, says Dinesh D’Sousa. 
“I did not succeed in life by intelligence. I succeeded because I have a long attention span.”
Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s business partner

New Jersey RINO Chris Christie says “Trump’s legal team has been a national embarrassment”, which means they’re very good for the rest of us.
“Thankfully, television can’t make them play golf at midnight.”
Furman Bisher
JT Daniels, Georgia quarterback, made his debut on Nov. 20, 2021 and Georgia was held to 8 yards rushing, but amassed 401 yards passing vs. Mississippi State with Georgia holding on for a 31-24 victory. Those numbers sound more like Brigham Young than Georgia – heavy on the pass not a lot of running plays usually and fun to watch BYU. If I see them on the screen I stay with the game.
Federal Judge Matthew W. Brann, who ruled against Donald Trump’s November 2020 election lawsuit in Pennsylvania, was an Obama appointment. Presidents come and go but federal judges and Supremes serve for life. Democrats would never appoint a conservative or “centrist” to anything. Jimmy Carter didn’t make any Supreme Court appointments, but his liberal federal judges are still there.
AOC: All Out Crazy.
In 1994 and 2010 Republicans flipped the House, first midterm election for Clinton and Obama. Republicans should repeat the result in 2024. Republicans listened to the media and fielded weak presidential candidates so  were unable to unseat Bubba Bill Clinton and Obama in 1996 and 2012. We were tricked again by the Republican Establishment caving in to the media left.
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
