Many innocent people are jailed in D.C. for attending the Jan. 6 rally-disaster. Most were just there doing nothing wrong and were penalized for attending. Oppose the liberal regime and you can go to jail and rot. Had enough? Remember the 6 a.m. military-style raid on Roger Stone’s house? CNN cameras were there when the feds arrived. It was a government setup, of course, very expensive to taxpayers also.
“Joe Biden is Jimmy Carter 2.0 and Kamala Harris is Walter Mondale.”
Senator Ted Cruz R-Texas
Bumper sticker of the day: Don’t Believe The Media Left.
Dr. Ron Paul’s toll-free message line, updated weekly: 1-888-322-1414. He’s still one of the all-time greats. He draws no Congressional retirement and always voted NO on all foreign aid. Who can beat that?
“If you reject a political claim made in the name of any category of people, you can expect to be accused of hating all people in that category.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
Finally we officially have the name of the capitol cop who murdered Ashli Babbitt: Michael Leroy Byrd.
On Donald Trump’s clever and effective way of bypassing the media and going straight to the people: “He’s his own press secretary.”
Laura Ingraham
Good for Patterson Sheehan, University of North Carolina student. She says she’s tired of the far left atmosphere on campus.
“The first greatest lie ever told is that the devil doesn’t exist. The second greatest lie is any Democrat saying that they’re for the Second Amendment.”
Dana Loesch talk show host
How about one more from Dana on DanaLoesch.com: “In essence, Michael Moore is OK with the nation’s school children having more protection than he has himself.”-The nincompoopery of Carter, the malevolence of Obama, a combination of both. Biden reflects both, says Dinesh D’Sousa.
“I did not succeed in life by intelligence. I succeeded because I have a long attention span.”
Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s business partner
