400
EMPLOYMENT
Dodge/Wilcox E911 located at 5417 Oak St. Eastman, Georgia is now accepting applications for a Dispatcher position. Please contact us at 478-374-9111.
410
HELP WANTED
ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS for Part-time Secretary. Good computer skills required. Send resume to: spp_7007@yahoo.com or mail to Plainfield Baptist Church; 271 Plainfield Road; Eastman, GA 31023; ATTN: Susan Price.
INSERTER FOR MID-STATE SHOPPERS’ GUIDE. MONDAY ONLY. Must have dependable transportation, be drug free and be able to stand up for extended time periods. Apply in person Tuesday-Thursday between the hours of 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Call when you are at the business. Someone will answer and meet you at the front door.NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.
500
ANNOUNCEMENTS
ANYONE WHO PURCHASED items from AFFORDABLE STORAGE UNIT 130 please contact me if you are willing to sell back. 478-231-4459
520
FREE
FREE: THREE RABBITS. One male Lionhead mix and two female Holland Lop mix that are one year old. Nice for pets. Call or text 478-230-4634.
FREE: PUPPIES to a good home. They are seven weeks old, boys and girls. Text 478-867-3304.
600
SERVICES
Hardeman construction Land and lot clearing: top soil; fill dirt; pond building; hauling. Call Terry Hardeman at (478)285-1430 anytime. State Certified Septic Tank Installation.
FOR ALL YOUR ROOFING NEEDS call BRICE BLOCKER, sales manager at FRASER ROOFING. Call 478-231-8176.
650
MISCELLANEOUS
720
PETS
730
WANTED
SILVER SABRIGHT ROOSTERS. Call 478-230-3661.
Someone to haul off and sell scrap metal on halves. Call 478-8868.
910
ESTATE SALES
ESTATE SALE Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at 690 Cochran Highway, Eastman. Call 478-231-9304 for more information.
920
UNIT SALES
AFFORDABLE STORAGE The contents of the following units will be sold or disposed of on or after July 23, 2021 due to unpaid rental fees:
Ed and Cheryl Colber, 034c and 056c; Alexis Hill, 37i and 40i; Amanda Dinkins, 091c; Annazette Hall, 53s; Annie Drake, 26i; Bianca Godfrey, 93c; Bob Pirkle, 78p, 79p; Brad Cockrell, 29s; Celeste Coleman, 36i, 41i, 58i, 75i and 81i; David Johnson, 93p; Elaine Pittman, 37-c; Elsa Rankin, 32s; Glenda Benyard, 75p and I22p; Greta Wooten, 48s; Haley Mullis, 73p; Jackie Butler, 45s and 67s; James Wesley Wright, 101c; Jessica Haley, 31p and 42p; Jessica Smith, 76c; Joy Hall, 155p; Kathleen Burns, 9s; Letha Hamilton, 50p; Mamie Mincey, 128p; Marjorie Garrison, 20c; Melissa Wells, 149p; Precious McRae, 35s; Richard Gay, 58s; Robin Hohman, 131p; Sarah Johnson, 38i, 39i, I-59, 64i and 24s; Sheila Wilcox, 10i; Sherry Brennon, 27c; Stephanie Lampkin, 33s; Tamara Grant, 50s; Tonya Watson, 38s; Tori Redmon, 65s; Trey Winter, 089c and Whitley Respert, p25s.