RUSS' SPORTS WEEK IN REVIEW
BY RUSS RAGAN
We have reached the all-star break in the MLB season and the Braves are in huge trouble. Saturday was a rough day losing Acuna and Sunday could have been bad as well. The team did pick up a pitcher in Sunday night’s draft. Also, it was a great year for the Hawks and the best may be yet to come.
It’s the middle of July, so it must be all-star break time. The Braves are 44-45 and only four games out of first, but the weekend in Miami was a total disaster. The big story, of course, was Saturday as all-star Ronald Acuna, Jr., blew out his ACL and he is gone until probably this time next year. The news on Sunday may not be much better as Ian Anderson complained of a shoulder issue.
The decision for the team is tough. They are only four games out of the lead so what to do? I just don’t see a move to get outfield help. This organization has loved their prospects for years so trading Pache or Waters at this point isn’t going to happen.
The good news is this; they have two weeks before the trade deadline to decide will they be sellers. All four series are tough as they play the Rays, Padres, Phillies and Mets prior to the July 30 deadline. In the end, I think this team will sell at the trade deadline. They lost four of their projected eight everyday starters. The outfield is gone. Acuna and Ozuna are both hurt. Ozuna will be probably suspended when healthy due to off field issues. Pache hit .111 before being sent to the minors where he is hitting .252. Travis D’Armaud may be back in September but he probably won’t be back in time.
So, if they do sell, who do you move? Charlie Morton has pitched better lately and is 8-3 on the year. He could bring decent prospects in return. He is on a one year deal so why not? The second is also a pitcher and it’s Drew Smyley. He is also on a one-year deal. He has been better lately as he is 7-3. The return wouldn’t be huge but would be something. Closer Will Smith could be also picked up. He is signed for next year so that could be a bonus.
So, who does that leave in the rotation? Max Fried, possibly, Ian Anderson, Kyle Mueller, Kyle Wright, Bryce Wilson and Tucker Davidson. Let’s see what the kids can do and re-group in the off-season. Let’s remember to get at least one outfielder in the off-season please!
The major league draft started Sunday night. The Braves had the 24th overall pick and they grabbed Wake Forest pitcher Ryan Cusick. He is projected to be a closer as he was with Demon Deacons. He has a big arm with 100 mph stuff. The big issue with him is control, wonderful. Word is he could be with the big club sooner than later so we will see.
Hats off to the Hawks! Yes, I know they ran out of steam against the Bucks but the best is yet to come. I am glad Nate McMillian got the regular head-coaching job. Lou Williams will hopefully hang around for a couple of years. I don’t know what I think about John Collins and a max contract. I do know that Trae and company should be the next huge winner to Atlanta.
RUSS' SPORTS WEEK IN REVIEW
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)