OBITUARIES

MARGARET VIRGINIA DUNN BREWER
Retired Eastman YDC
Margaret Virginia Dunn Brewer, age 77, of Cadwell, died Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin.
Funeral services were held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Lowery and Rev. Wayne Poole officiating. Interment followed in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
RICHARD JAMES BELCHER
Aldora United
Methodist Church Member
Richard James Belcher age 68, of Barnesville, passed away July 8, 2021 at Heritage Inn Nursing Home.
Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Woodlawn Cemetery.
JOHN WILLIAM RYALS</strong>
Retired International Paper Company
John William Ryals, age 80, of Rhine, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Southerland Funeral Chapel with Reverend Bill Jones and Reverend Daniel Cook officiating. Interment followed in the Bay Springs Cemetery in Rhine.
LAURA SUE CONDREY SPEARS
Retired Pulaski State Prison
Laura Sue Condrey Spears, age 61, of Hawkinsville, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Pinewood Manor Nursing Home in Hawkinsville.
Funeral services were held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Southerland Funeral Chapel, with Rev. Jack Varnell officiating. Interment followed in Orphans Cemetery.
