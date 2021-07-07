Four arrested in Captain D’s firebombing

Four have been arrested in connection with the firebombing of an Eastman restaurant.

Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced recently that Kymberly Swars, age 32; Christopher Wright, age 25; Nedra Deckard, age 25 and Tristin Muncy, age 24, were arrested in connection with a May 22 fire at the Captain D’s restaurant in Eastman.

Swars and Wright were charged with first degree arson and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. Deckard was charged with conspiracy. Muncy was charged with first degree arson and felony obstruction.

“I commend my fire investigations unit for their thorough work that led to the arrest of these individuals,” said commissioner King. “The suspects were taken into custody by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.”

Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Unit was assisted by the Eastman Police Department, Eastman Fire Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.

A traffic stop on Georgia 87 North (Cochran Highway) of Eastman in the Gresston area yelled one arrest and suspected illegal drugs on June 30, at approximately 11:16 p.m.

Manley Crawford, of Bleckley County, was in possession of an amount of suspected marijuana and a handgun. Crawford was charged with possession of an illegal substance with intent, possession of a handgun in the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests the week of June 28 through July 6, 2021.

Marshall Dwain Cagle, age 44, of Bonaire, was arrested for two counts of felony theft by taking.

Tabitha Louise Carmichael, age 41, of Roberta, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Jim Edward Gore, age 34, of Eastman, was arrested for operation of watercraft under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Sammy Lee Nelson, age 50, was arrested for too fast for condition/prima facie speed and Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol.

Ana Rosales, age 46, of Eastman, was arrested for driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).

Tyree Smiley, age 23, of East Dublin, is being housed for Laurens County.

Forest Park, was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent and possession and use of drug related objects.

Darrell Wilcox, age 49, of Eastman, was arrested for pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Larry Joe Carmichael, age 41, of Roberta, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Manley Jackson Crawford, age 42, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to felonies and receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or repeat offender.

Sadarius McNair, age 28, was arrested for marijuana with intent and possession and use of drug related objects.

Charles Zachary Piccione, age 32, of Eastman, was arrested for felony driving while license suspended or revoked (fourth or sub offense), failure to obey stop sign, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, passing in no passing zone, acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification, speeding in excess of maximum limits (state speed zone and limits) and fleeing or attempting to elude police officer.

Elias Fredrick Simmons, age 46, of Pooler, was arrested for speeding in excess of maximum limits (state speed and zone limits), DUI of drugs or alcohol, possession of an open alcohol container, violating restriction of driver license, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.

Antuan Spikes, age 29, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects and drugs not in original container (misdemeanor).

Dori C. Veal, age 37, of Eastman, was a hold for Bleckley County.
