Four arrested in Captain D’s firebombing

Four have been arrested in connection with the firebombing of an Eastman restaurant.
Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced recently that Kymberly Swars, age 32; Christopher Wright, age 25; Nedra Deckard, age 25 and Tristin Muncy, age 24, were arrested in connection with a May 22 fire at the Captain D’s restaurant in Eastman.
Swars and Wright were charged with first degree arson and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. Deckard was charged with conspiracy. Muncy was charged with first degree arson and felony obstruction.
“I commend my fire investigations unit for their thorough work that led to the arrest of these individuals,” said commissioner King. “The suspects were taken into custody by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.”
Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Unit was assisted by the Eastman Police Department, Eastman Fire Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.
A traffic stop on Georgia 87 North (Cochran Highway) of Eastman in the Gresston area yelled one arrest and suspected illegal drugs on June 30, at approximately 11:16 p.m.
Manley Crawford, of Bleckley County, was in possession of an amount of suspected marijuana and a handgun. Crawford was charged with possession of an illegal substance with intent, possession of a handgun in the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests the week of June 28 through July 6, 2021.
Marshall Dwain Cagle, age 44, of Bonaire, was arrested for two counts of felony theft by taking.
Tabitha Louise Carmichael, age 41, of Roberta, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Jim Edward Gore, age 34, of Eastman, was arrested for operation of watercraft under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Sammy Lee Nelson, age 50, was arrested for too fast for condition/prima facie speed and Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol.
Ana Rosales, age 46, of Eastman, was arrested for driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
Tyree Smiley, age 23, of East Dublin, is being housed for Laurens County.
