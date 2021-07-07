Legals 07-07-21
Wednesday, July 7. 2021
1004
CONDEMNATIONS
gpn 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on MAY 19, 2021, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
FOUR HUNDRED NINETY THREE DOLLARS ($493.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 9th day of JUNE, 2021.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
SHERIFF BRIAN ROBINSON
DODGE COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
85 Industrial Blvd.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
gpn 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on MAY 19, 2021, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
NINETY DOLLARS ($90.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY; 2002 FORD EXPLORER (VIN: 1FM7U73EX2UC40952); HI-POINT C-9 (SERIAL NO. P10042301); MOSSBERG 715 (SERIAL NO. EMI3910139)
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 8th day of JUNE, 2021.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
TREY WILLIAMS
OCONEE DRUG TASK FORCE
327 Pearl Bates Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
gpn 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on JUNE 2, 2021, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
FIVE HUNDRED THIRTY TWO DOLLARS ($532.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 22nd day of JUNE, 2021.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
SHERIFF BRIAN ROBINSON
DODGE COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
85 Industrial Blvd.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
1006
CORPORATIONS and BUSINESS ORGANIZATIONS
gpn 06
NOTICE OF INTENT TO
INCORPORATE
Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation which will incorporate
SURE FOUNDATION MINISTRIES, INC. have been delivered to the
Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Non-Profit
Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation will be
located at 228 LEGION DRIVE EASTMAN, GA 31023 and the initial
registered agent at such address is RONALD WHITTINGTON.
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
P. O. Box 4218
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-1505
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF SANDRA FAYE FLOYD HOBBS
Estate No. P-21-9443
All creditors of the Estate of SANDRA FAYE FLOYD HOBBS, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 28th day of June, 2021.
JOSEPH MAX HOBBS
Executor of the Estate of
SANDRA FAYE FLOYD HOBBS, Deceased
LUKE STUCKEY
Attorney at Law
544 Mulberry Street
Suite 800
Macon, GA 31201
1011
FORECLOSURES
GPN 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power of sale contained in that certain deed to secure debt dated July 24, 2014, executed and delivered by SHEILA STONE MADDOX and MICHAEL NOLAN CRENSHAW to BANK OF EASTMAN (now known as “Magnolia State Bank”) and recorded on July 30, 2014 in Deed Book 763, Pages 36-40, Dodge County, Georgia records (the “Security Deed”), conveying the after-described property (through the open end provisions therein) to secure that certain promissory note (as it may have been amended, modified, extended, and/or renewed, the “Note”) SHEILA MADDOX in favor of BANK OF EASTMAN, dated January 16, 2015 in the original principal amount of TWENTY-EIGHT THOUSAND ONE HUNDRED AND THIRTY-EIGHT AND 62/100 DOLLARS ($28,138.62), MAGNOLIA STATE BANK being the current owner and holder of the Note, with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be a sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia during the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday of August 2021, of the following described property (the “Property”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE 20TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, IN LAND LOT NO. 22 AND CONSISTING OF ONE-HALF (1/2) ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE NORTHWEST LOT LINE OF LAND LOT NO. 9 WITH THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF GEORGIA HIGHWAY 23; AND FROM SAID POINT, THENCE RUN ALONG THE NORTHWEST LOT LINE OF LAND LOT NO. 9 AND THE NORTHWEST LOT LINE OF LAND LOT NO. 22 SOUTH 46 DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF 1,150 FEET TO A POINT, THIS BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE TRACT HEREIN CONVEYED AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING THUS ESTABLISHED, THENCE RUN SOUTH 50 DEGREES 45 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 210 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN AT A RIGHT ANGLE IN A SOUTHWEST DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 105 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 50 DEGREES 45 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 210 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTHWEST LOT LINE OF LAND LOT NO. 22; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID NORTHWEST LOT LINE IN A NORTH 46 DEGREES EAST DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 105 FEET BACK TO THE PLACE OR POINT OF BEGINNING.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
The indebtedness secured by the Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due and payable by reason of default for, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and the Security Deed. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying said debt and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including but not limited to attorneys’ fees (the statutory notice of intent to collect attorneys’ fees having been served). The Property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes that are a lien, but not yet due and payable); any matters that might be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the Property; any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, and covenants; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed. Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and subject to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loans with the holder of the Security Deed.
Notice to the debtor as required by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that MAGNOLIA STATE BANK, located at the business address of 100 E. GREENE ST., MILLEDGEVILLE, GEORGIA 31061, is the entity that has the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan documents. All correspondence concerning this matter should be directed to WILLIAM J. LAW OREO/COLLECTIONS OFFICER, BANK OF EASTMAN, 100 E. GREENE STREET, P.O. BOX 1990 MILLEDGEVILLE, GEORGIA 31061 (478) 453-2265.
MAGNOLIA STATE BANK,
as Attorney-in-Fact for
MICHAEL NOLAN CRENSHAW
CHRISTOPHER R. CONLEY, Esq.
JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP
231 Riverside Drive
Macon, Georgia 31201
478-749-9908
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
Gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF MARTIN CARLOS BURCH, JR, Deceased
ESTATE NO. P-20-9363
NOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
The Petition of KELLY BRYANT BREWER, for a year’s support from the Estate of MARTIN CARLOS BURCH, JR, Deceased, for Decedent’s minor child, having been duly filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before JULY 21, 2021, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be held on JULY 21, 2021 in the probate court of the above named county, courtroom DODGE, 643 PEARL BATES AVENUE, GEORGIA. If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
ASHELY W. CONLEY
Clerk of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
GPN 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF WILLIAM E. BARRETT, SR., DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-21-9441
NOTICE
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
JOSHUA DAVID BARRETT has petitioned the Probate Court of Dodge County to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of WILLIAM E. BARRETT, SR., deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before JULY 28, 2021.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
This 23 day of June 2021.
AL MCCRANIE, Judge
Probate Court of Dodge County,
State of Georgia
P.O. Box 4256
643 Pearl Bates Ave
Eastman GA 31023
478-374-3775
GPN 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF JUDY M. BARRETT, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-21-9442
NOTICE
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
JOSHUA DAVID BARRETT has petitioned the Probate Court of Dodge County to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of JUDY M. BARRETT, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before JULY 28, 2021.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
This 23 day of June 2021.
AL MCCRANIE, Judge
Probate Court of Dodge County,
State of Georgia
P.O. Box 4256
643 Pearl Bates Ave
Eastman GA 31023
478-374-3775
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF EDWARD WILLIAM SINGLETARY, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-21-9444
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
DANIEL WILLIAM SINGLETARY has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of EDWARD WILLIAM SINGLETARY deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before 3rd day of AUGUST, 2021.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL McCRANIE
Judge, Probate Court
Dodge County Courthouse
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorney for Estate
P.O. Box 55270
McRae-Helena, GA 31055
Phone: 229-868-6065
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF JASON ORAN WATERS, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-21-9440
PETITION FOR LETTERS
OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE.
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
SARAH H. WATERS has petitioned for SARAH H. WATERS to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of JASON ORAN WATERS deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before JULY 27, 2021.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE, Judge
Probate Court of Dodge County,
State of Georgia
P.O. Box 4256
643 Pearl Bates Ave
Eastman GA 31023
478-374-3775
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)