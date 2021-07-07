Shake the fake news

Posted by
Admin
in Opinions
Wednesday, July 7. 2021
Comments (0)
Overrated “conservative” George Will in 2019 called Donald Trump a “sad, embarrassing wreck of a man.” Overrated George has spoken! He also claimed in the 1970s that Ronald Reagan was unelectable. Too old, George claimed in 1974 when Ronnie was just 63.  Ronald Reagan carried 49 of the 50 states his last election in 1984. George Will’s predictions are worthless.
Donald Trump has great political instincts, probably the best in the business. Who has better ones – anyone? He does what he said he would do also.
Shake the fake news.
“‘Stereotypes’ may contain sound sociology.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
One-third of New Mexico’s state budget comes from the oil and gas industry. Somehow the state almost always votes Demo left. They vote for the enemy.
Big media wants to question everyone else’s integrity when the whole world is questioning theirs.
With Donald Trump we finally had a president who would take on the media.
Remember Hillary Clinton telling Joe Biden – do not concede the election (2020), no matter what?  She knew the fix was in.
Who murdered Ashli Babbitt? Why aren’t we hearing the name? It’s now been six months. Donald Trump is asking the question and so are millions of others out here, but few politicians are showing his fortitude. He is also asking why political opponents on Jan. 6 are still sitting in jail.
Bumper sticker of the day: Don’t Believe the Liberal media.
There is more fear of the Left than fear of the Lord, says Dennis Prager.
“Indefinite incarceration for protesters with ‘wrong’ politics.”
AmGreatness.com

Voter ID laws are always opposed by liberals. It hinders their cheating.
“To Trump, making America great means making the people great. To Obama, making America great means making government great and aggrandizing himself in the process.”
Ilana Mercer on Unz.com   1-7-2017
Looters loot their benefactor again. Footlocker gave $200 million to Black Lives Matter yet got ransacked again. You can never grovel enough. Most thugs are equal opportunity thug-looters.
CNN (Clinton News Network) hates Donald Trump, another good reason to vote for him: TRUMP 2024! He could be today’s Grover Cleveland. He was robbed in 2020. Two non-consecutive terms for DJT?
“Conservatives, stop being so thirsty for progressives’ praise – their hatred of you means you’re never going to get it.”
Grace Curley in Boston Herald  12-19-20
Good websites – no need to capitalize: DanaLoesch.com, SpeedTrap.org, TheoSpark.net, VDare.com, LewRockwell.com, TheBlackSphere.net, PeterSchweizer.com, ACLJ.org, MRC.org, RemembertheABA.com, Downtrend.com, BlazingCatFur.ca, SteynOnline.com, CraigShirley.com, KurtSchlichter.com, ROOTforAmerica.com, OANN.com.
“It has become politically incorrect to talk about family values.”
Dr. Ben Carson
Gun grabbers now call their proposals “gun reform.”
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News