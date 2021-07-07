Overrated “conservative” George Will in 2019 called Donald Trump a “sad, embarrassing wreck of a man.” Overrated George has spoken! He also claimed in the 1970s that Ronald Reagan was unelectable. Too old, George claimed in 1974 when Ronnie was just 63. Ronald Reagan carried 49 of the 50 states his last election in 1984. George Will’s predictions are worthless.
Donald Trump has great political instincts, probably the best in the business. Who has better ones – anyone? He does what he said he would do also.
Shake the fake news.
“‘Stereotypes’ may contain sound sociology.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
One-third of New Mexico’s state budget comes from the oil and gas industry. Somehow the state almost always votes Demo left. They vote for the enemy.
Big media wants to question everyone else’s integrity when the whole world is questioning theirs.
With Donald Trump we finally had a president who would take on the media.
Remember Hillary Clinton telling Joe Biden – do not concede the election (2020), no matter what? She knew the fix was in.
Who murdered Ashli Babbitt? Why aren’t we hearing the name? It’s now been six months. Donald Trump is asking the question and so are millions of others out here, but few politicians are showing his fortitude. He is also asking why political opponents on Jan. 6 are still sitting in jail.
Bumper sticker of the day: Don’t Believe the Liberal media.
There is more fear of the Left than fear of the Lord, says Dennis Prager.
“Indefinite incarceration for protesters with ‘wrong’ politics.”
AmGreatness.com
