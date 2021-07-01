SPORTS WEEK IN REVIEW

BY RUSS RAGAN
It was another interesting week in sports. Somehow, the Braves are still it for now in the East. The Hawks had a great start in their Eastern conference finals against the Bucks, but are they in trouble? It was a near historic playoff in golf on the men’s side and something nearly a decade in the making on the ladies side.
We are nearing July 1 and despite a 37-40 record, the Braves are still in the hunt. They were only four and a half games out of the lead going into a key three game series that started last night (Tuesday) against the Mets. Let’s be honest, if they can win 15 out of 20 or hit 12 out of 20 they are in business. I may sound like a broken record, but they must improve their incredibly weak outfield. I really like Winkler or Castellanos from the Reds. I know both would cost a ton but one of the two could change the momentum of the East completely. Do I hope this happens? Yes, of course. Do I think if will happen? Unfortunately, no. So far this ownership has shown no interest in a big move. Now, if the Braves hit a bad streak where they go 8-12, things are different all the way. That is a story for another week. One bad note I forgot, pitcher Mike Soroka blew out his Achilles tendon again doing rehab. This season is over and he will be back no earlier than this time next year.
One positive note I will give you is pitcher Kyle Midler. The big lefty, and I mean big, he is 6’ 7” and he was great on Sunday. He went just five innings but he only allowed one hit and two walks and struck out nine. Add him with Anderson, Morton, Smyley, who is improving and soon to return Fried and that should give you a change, but the offense needs help so we will see.
The Hawks upset tour starter great as they shocked the Bucks in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals. They were pounded in game two and then the key game three in Atlanta. The Hawks lead by as many as 15 early but the Bucks made a big run to win. The game could be much worse for Atlanta. Trae Young re-injured his ankle and is questionable for game four. They have little chance if he plays, but almost zero if he doesn’t. We will see.
It was a wild weekend in pro golf. On the men’s side it was the Travelers Championship. At one time on the back nine, Harry English, Russell Herley, Brian Harmon and Bubba Watson, all former University of Georgia golfers, were in the top five. Watson, Henley and Harmon would all struggle at the end and that left English and the unknown Kramer Hickok in a playoff. The unknown Kickok was a huge crowd favorite. Both players would make par on the first seven holes of the sudden death playoff. Finally, it would be English to make birdie on the eighth hole to win the championship.
On the ladies side it would be a major as the KPMG Championship came to the Atlanta Athletic Club. The hot player was Nelly Korda who was coming off a win last week. She remained hot and won her first major by three shots. The win made Korda the world’s new number one player. She becomes the first American to hold the top spot since 2014. Stacy Lewis was the last American to be number one. Nelly’s sister, Jessica, is ranked number 13 in the world. Both sisters will be in the Olympics next month. Their brother, Sebastian, is ranked in the top 50 in the world in tennis and he will be in Tokyo as well. Their dad is Peter Korda; he was ranked number two in the world in men’s tennis in the 80s. It must be in the genes. I almost forgot about mom! She played in the 1988 Olympics and was ranked as high as 26th in the world. Quite the family.
