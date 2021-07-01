MARY FRANCES PURVIS WILLIAMS
Homemaker
Mary Frances Purvis Williams, age 80, of Eastman, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at her residence.
Graveside funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Bowen Cemetery, with Reverend Daniel Williams and Reverend Isaac Thomas officiating.
JOSHUA DIXON
Joshua Dixon, age 46, of Chester died Monday, June 21, 2021 at his residence.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
LOTSIE MAE GORDON
Retired Heart of
Georgia Nursing Home Dietary Director
Lotsie Mae Gordon, age 72, died June 24, 2021.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chauncey City Cemetery in Chauncey.