July 4 celebrations set in Eastman, Milan

July 4 celebrations are scheduled to be held in Eastman and Milan.
A fireworks celebration will be held in Milan on Friday, July 2.
There will be a golf cart parade at 6:00 p.m. with line up at 5:30 p.m. in front of the old Jones and Sanders building.
Live music will begin at 7:00 p.m.
A concession stand will be sponsored by the Rhine Volunteer Fire Department.
This year’s show is in loving memory of Milan Fire Chief Lee Kirkland.
The fireworks are set to begin at 9:30 p.m.
An Independence Day celebration in Eastman will be held on Saturday, July 3 at Pearl Bates Avenue and the Chas-Mar parking lot.
The Tres Hombres Band will begin performing at 6:00 p.m.
The fireworks display will begin at dark.
