We need to know the name of Ashli Babbitt’s killer. She was murdered – no question. I can’t imagine why we haven’t been given the information, can you? People are rotting in D.C. jails for attending the Jan. 6 Trump rally while doing nothing wrong.
Unmonitored drop boxes in elections are a big problem.
From Facebook.com 6-21-21: “If there’s nothing to see in AZ, WI, GA, MI, NV, NH, and PA, then let us see it. No one hires 100 lawyers to hide a victory.”
Chris Elliot
We now have a president who doesn’t know where he is or what he’s doing, thanks to vote fraud.
T-shirt message: Just a regular DAD trying not to raise LIBERALS.
They have it on film – see for yourself. For some odd reason this probably won’t make the evening news. It happened in Central Florida last week:
“When guns are outlawed, outlaws will use machetes against unarmed victims.”
TheDailyKenn.blogspot.com 6-25-21
Basement Biden’s big issue and it was bad news for all of us: “He didn’t have to go all out to prove that he wasn’t Trump; the fact he’s not is probably the only reason he got elected.”
Micah Curtis on RT.com
That and vote fraud, of course.
Whatever happened to Nikitas3.com? He has disappeared from the Internet. I still miss AngryWhiteDude.com, who retired from writing his column. College professor Elvis Nixon was another savvy commenter on that site. He knew his career would be wrecked if he used his real name. When I was in college, professors were openly conservative. I was a business major and it was long ago.
“When liberals clamor for ‘diversity,’ they don’t necessarily mean they are ready to tolerate actual disagreement.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
Who killed Ashli Babbitt?
