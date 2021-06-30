Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
This opinion has been on both my wife and myself for sometime now as animal lovers, more specifically (“man’s best friend”) dogs are exploited, tossed away after their novelty wears off, abused and neglected.  Then it’s off to the pound, where they often are euthanized. 
Animals have been a Godsend during the pandemic for companionship, and moreover, with us exclusively, the passing of our two kids “Sam and  Lucy” as we affectionally identify our two dogs, Even the surviving dog, “Buster” was overwhelm with grief, we decided to adopt another dog, “Molly” .  I think dog owners will agree that a dogs love is unwavering in the pain of the dog’s passing, and the gift that keeps on giving with emotional  stability in loneliness.
Options are few when irresponsible owners jettison their pets.  Then it’s up to volunteers, foster parents and luck whether they are adopted.
These volunteers who rescue these poor animals after a natural disaster, or the human bottom feeders that abuse animals.  in my opinion, rescue workers have earned medals for their compassion, love of animals and devotion to the cause of finding the animals forever a home.  
As my cousin (“Bobby”) in Florida advised, “this opinion this time will have the democrats siding with you, even they love dogs”!
Frankly, I’m less sanguine, the jury is still out on that call Bobby.  If these folks are so in the tank in  support of infanticide, the murder of the unborn, you really believe a dogs life is more valid than the life of a baby?  Sorry, no sell, a democrat is a democrat, it’s like the old maxim, “You can put lipstick on a pig, but, the bottom line, it’s still a stinking pig”.  
TSGT. Joseph Bryan, U.S.A.F. Ret
