SPORTS WEEK IN REVIEW

There is a ton of sports news to get into. Got to lead with the Hawks. How did they do it?
They won only a single game at home and yet they are going to the first ever Eastern Conference finals. As I write this, the Braves are trying to hold on to split a double header with the Mets. It’s one they must win in my book.
There is a new head coach for Georgia softball. He will be a familiar face to the program.
We have to start with the Hawks. Last week, I said they were in big trouble after getting blown away in game three at home. They won game four at home for a 2-2 series. Then the historical game five. They trailed 81-56 late in the third in Philly. Then Trae Young brought the Hawks back. He had 39 and some how the Hawks took a 3-2 lead in the series with a 109-106 win.
The big question would be can the Hawks win the big one at home? The answer would be no. Just like the big series against Bird and the Celtics in the 90s, they couldn’t put the saves away. Then they won a battle over Wilkins and company in game seven.
Okay, game seven in Philly, it would take a huge game from Trae to have a chance right? Well, Young was two for 16 from the field and yet the Hawks took a five-point lead going into the fourth quarter. It was Kevin Huerter with a season high 27 to give the Hawks the late lead. Young would hit a couple of shots late as he was 5 for 23 from the field and he had 21 for the night for a shocking 103-96 win and a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Bucks are awaiting the Hawks. Are the Bucks better? Yes. But who knows? Game one is in Milwaukee Wednesday night.
Okay, the Braves have just split their second double header in two days. Really, they were both 1-0 wins as Acuna hit homers for the win. The Braves are now 34-37 on the year and some how just five games out of the lead. They still have five games against the Mets before July 1.
The biggest need is an outfielder. Acuna is great, no question about it. He has 20 homers and hitting nearly .300. What the team needs is a big jolt. A Fred McGriff like jolt from back in the day.
The problem is, I don’t see it coming at all. Let’s face it, Azuna is probably gone for the year and he is probably headed for legal trouble when he is healthy. D’Armand is also gone for most if not the rest of the season. The combo of Almonte Inciarte and Herelia aren’t going to be good enough. Would I like to see Winkler from the Reds a Bryan Braxton from the Twins? Absolutely but it’s not happening I don’t think.
Honestly, do I think the pitching will hold up? I think it will be alright. Fried, Anderson, Morton and I like Tucker Davidson. They aren’t Glavine, Smoltz and Maddux, but who is or ever will be? Just for the record, Mark Melancon leads MLB with 21 series and a 1.74 ERA. He is playing on a two year six million dollar contract. Word is he got no offer from the Braves.
Let’s finish things off at Georgia. Late Monday, it was announced that assistant softball coach Tony Baldwin will take over as head coach. He takes over for the returning Lu Harris-Chawper who retired after getting the Lady Dawgs to their third World Series this season. Baldwin has been the offensive coach for nine years and he was the recruiting coordinator.
We will see because just like every sport in the SEC it is a battle. As we know Alabama and Georgia were in the final eight. LSU and Florida were both home post-season hosts.
SPORTS WEEK IN REVIEW
