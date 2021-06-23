Deputies, police make arrests

Posted by
Admin
in Top Stories
Wednesday, June 23. 2021
Comments (0)
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests the week of June 15 through June 21, 2021.

Matthew Thomas Haney, age 40, of Eastman, was arrested for sexual offender-failure to register/provide false information and obstruction or hindering law enforcement.

James Bass, age 39, of Eastman, was arrested for bonding purposes.

Bernard Butler, age 27, of Eastman, was arrested for marijuana-possession less than one ounce and burglary-first degree (felony) (pending charge).

Shawn Adam Drury, age 17, of Eastman, was arrested for simple battery-family violence and cruelty to children.

Jasmine Deashya Forest, age 19, of Eastman, was arrested for failure to obey stop sign and expired or no drivers license.

Charles Jamal-Daquan Lemon, age 26, was a hold for Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

Travis Sharpe, age 47, of Hawkinsville, was arrested on a probation violation.

Bernoski White, age 23 of Eastman, was arrested on a probation violation.

Jerell Burch, age 29, of Eastman, was arrested for theft by taking-misdemeanor.

Nancy Fountain Champion, age 53, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Justin Carl Floyd, age 31, of Alamo, was arrested for suspended license and missing/defaced/obscured license plate.

Benton Antwan Gibson, age 37, of Chester, was arrested for obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers and theft by taking-felony.

Haley Nicole Hatmaker, age 20, of Albany, was arrested for violation of bond conditions.

Andrew Ruben Roldan, age 29, of Eastman, was arrested for DUI-driving under the influence of alcohol.

Blake Adam Webb, age 24, of Chauncey, was arrested for probation violation.

Earl Cornelius Wright, age 65, of Eastman, was arrested for aggravated assault.

The Eastman Police Department made the following arrests the week of June 14 through June 22, 2021.

Brenton Gibson, age 36, of Chester, was arrested of obstructing law enforcement officers and shoplifting less than $500.00.

Matthew Haney, age 40, homeless of Eastman, was arrested of obstructing law enforcement officers.

Bernoski White, age 23, homeless of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation and missing person adult.

Jerrell Burch, age 29, of Eastman, was arrested for theft by taking.

Everett Steward, age 42, of Eastman, was arrested for speeding, failure to maintain lane and Driving Under the Influence (DUI) alcohol less safe (first offense).

Jasmine Forest, age 19, of Eastman, was arrested for failure to stop at stop/yield sign and license - driving while unlicensed or expired/new resident.

Charles Lemon, age 26, of Eastman, was arrested for a Failure To Appear (FTP) bench warrant.

Nancy Champion, age 53, of Hawkinsville, was arrested for probation violation.

James King, age 59, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News