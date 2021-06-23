Deputies, police make arrests

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests the week of June 15 through June 21, 2021.
Matthew Thomas Haney, age 40, of Eastman, was arrested for sexual offender-failure to register/provide false information and obstruction or hindering law enforcement.
James Bass, age 39, of Eastman, was arrested for bonding purposes.
Bernard Butler, age 27, of Eastman, was arrested for marijuana-possession less than one ounce and burglary-first degree (felony) (pending charge).
Shawn Adam Drury, age 17, of Eastman, was arrested for simple battery-family violence and cruelty to children.
Jasmine Deashya Forest, age 19, of Eastman, was arrested for failure to obey stop sign and expired or no drivers license.
Charles Jamal-Daquan Lemon, age 26, was a hold for Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.
Travis Sharpe, age 47, of Hawkinsville, was arrested on a probation violation.
Bernoski White, age 23 of Eastman, was arrested on a probation violation.
Jerell Burch, age 29, of Eastman, was arrested for theft by taking-misdemeanor.
Nancy Fountain Champion, age 53, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.
Justin Carl Floyd, age 31, of Alamo, was arrested for suspended license and missing/defaced/obscured license plate.
Benton Antwan Gibson, age 37, of Chester, was arrested for obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers and theft by taking-felony.
