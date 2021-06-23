Save America

Wednesday, June 23. 2021
I don’t watch morning television. I listen to WFLA Orlando.com 6–9 a.m. instead. Bud and the gang do a fine job – quality conservative analysis and good humor. Some sent in complaints about too many commercials. That shows how popular the show is that it can draw a lot of advertisers. I’ll bet these folks never complain about commercials during football games.
We’re trying to save America out here!
Big media always wants a one-sided conversation every day – it’s always the slant they pursue.
The Left rounds up dissenters, sends them to D.C. jails to rot awaiting trial, uncharged with any crimes. Their crime was attending a Trump event on January 6th. Liberals accuse people of crimes with no evidence based only on accusations.
“The Left can’t let go of its Russia obsession.”
Journalist Glenn Greenwald
“Tyranny may creep in under the outward forms of traditional law.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
Good websites – no need to capitalize (I try to make it easier to read): SpeedTrap.org, TheBlackSphere.net, TrumpArea.com, LauraIngraham.com, LifeZette.com, KelliWard.com, JaneChastain.com, TrishIntel.com, MRC.org, ilanaMercer.com, BigLeaguePolitics.com, AMAC.us, OANN.com, NOQReport.com, ROOTforAmerica.com, NationalFile.com, ClimateHustle.com, LastResistance.com, Spectator.org, LewRockwell.com, CanadaFreePress.com, VDare.com, PowerLineBlog.com, SlaveNorth.com, Breitbart.com, SatireWorld.com, Moonbattery.com, TheoSpark.net, TheLibertyDaily.com, PaulCraigRoberts.org, CNSnews.com, WND.com, LarryElder.com, NoMoreFakeNews.com, FadewayWorld.com, SarahACarter.com, FGFBooks.com, Townhall.com, Newsmax.com, TheLeoTerrell.com.

It looks like Donald Trump will visit the Southern border before Kamala Harris does.
Kamala got the “Guatemala Welcome” in upstate South Carolina.
Left wing NPR – “your tax dollars at work” says Larry Elder. LarryElder.com
Bumper sticker of the day: TRUMP WON!
Tax cut advocate is also an Open Borders advocate.
The press has changed over the years. Information overlords control what you can see.
“The answer to discrimination is no discrimination.”
Dennis Prager
“Liberals don’t have to find a new crisis to manipulate, if they just keep the old one going for eternity. And right now, they show no signs of letting up. Emperor Fauci won’t give us answers on when we are allowed to have our freedoms back.”
Rep. Lauren Boebert  (R–Colorado)
Michelle Malkin calls her “Unwell Michelle Obama.”
“If ‘Comprehensive Immigration Reform’ is so popular, why won’t they say it’s Amnesty Immigration Surge?”
Peter Brimelow on VDare.com  6-13-13
“The faintest of all human passions is the love of truth.”
A.E. Housman
Marshall Miller
Marshall Miller
