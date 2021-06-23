I don’t watch morning television. I listen to WFLA Orlando.com 6–9 a.m. instead. Bud and the gang do a fine job – quality conservative analysis and good humor. Some sent in complaints about too many commercials. That shows how popular the show is that it can draw a lot of advertisers. I’ll bet these folks never complain about commercials during football games.
We’re trying to save America out here!
Big media always wants a one-sided conversation every day – it’s always the slant they pursue.
The Left rounds up dissenters, sends them to D.C. jails to rot awaiting trial, uncharged with any crimes. Their crime was attending a Trump event on January 6th. Liberals accuse people of crimes with no evidence based only on accusations.
“The Left can’t let go of its Russia obsession.”
Journalist Glenn Greenwald
“Tyranny may creep in under the outward forms of traditional law.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
