SPORTS WEEK IN REVIEW

BY RUSS RAGAN
It was another up and down week in Georgia sports. The Braves continue to tread water but is it time to worry? It looks like college football is going to expand more sooner than later in the playoffs. The Bulldogs make a historic change in one of their best sports. It was a bad week for the Hawks in the playoffs. Let’s get things started.
It was not a good week for the Braves. They snapped a four game losing streak with a win over the Marlins on Sunday to go to 30-33 on the year. They were five games back of the Mets going into Monday’s play. Are the Braves out of it? Absolutely not but, they have big problems. The outfield may be the biggest. Acuna is great, an all-star, but what after that? Pache isn’t ready. Ozuna, he has big on and off the field issues and Drew Waters is probably a good year from being ready. The starting pitching has had its moments. The bottom line, is it time to pave? Well, maybe it is. Freeman has shown some power but he is hitting only around .230. Let’s face it; the odds are very much against a big deal being made to fix the outfield problem. If things don’t improve soon, do you sell and get ready for next year?
The core is fine. I do expect Freeman to get re-signed but there are questions. Ozuna has major off-field problems. Will they try to void the contract? Smyley has been horrible and Morton has just been fair, do you trade them for prospects?
You will have Fried, Anderson and hopefully Soroka back for next season. Touki is about to come back from the injured list, so do you give him a final shot at the rotation? I think we see some movement one way or another soon because the wild card spots probably aren’t coming out of the East.
The big news out of college football is it looks like we will have an expansion for the playoffs. It looks like in 2023 we could possibly see a 12-team playoff. That’s real good news for the Bulldogs. They would have been in the playoffs since 2017 if that were going on now. That would be huge for the game because let’s face it, bowl games don’t mean what they did in the past.
The huge news in Athens is they changed coaches in what may be their strongest sport.
No, Kirby is safe. The Dogs parted ways with track and field coach Petros Kipprianou. Georgia has just completed top ten in the men’s and women nationals over the weekend. They made the replacement the very next day.
They moved USC Nationals Champion coach in the men’s and fifth in the women Caryl Smith Gilbert as the new men’s and women’s coach. Gilbert will become the first ever female to coach a new program in the history of the school. Still no word on the Georgia softball job.
Finally, it wasn’t a good week for the Hawks in the playoffs.
They dropped game two in Philly and they were blown out in Atlanta in game three. This may be big trouble for Trae and the Hawks. Game four was played Monday night in Atlanta.
SPORTS WEEK IN REVIEW
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)