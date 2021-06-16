CHARLES BENJAMIN JACKSON
U.S. Navy Vietnam Veteran
Charles Benjamin Jackson, age 77, of Eastman, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at his residence.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Limestone Baptist Church Cemetery in Cochran with Reverend James Alexander officiating.
CLIFFORD DURDEN
Retired Administrator
Clifford Durden, age 88, of Eastman died June 9, 2021 at his residence.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Sand Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Joey Bohannon officiating.
IRENE NELSON
Retired CNA
Irene Nelson, age 77, died Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Coliseum Medical Center in Macon.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 11, 2021 at E & G Catering Complex in Eastman with Pastor Prince Dawson officiating.
OBITUARIES
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)