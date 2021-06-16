Legals 06-16-21

1001
ADOPTIONS
GPN 01
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Adoption NO. 21A-168
PETITION OF: HEATHER DUNLAP
For the Adoption of:
MATTHEW DUNLAP, year of birth 2010
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
To: BRITTANY DUNLAP
The above styled Petition for Adoption was filed by HEATHER DUNLAP on 5/20/2021. You are not required to file an answer with the Court, however, you must notify the Clerk and the Petitioner’s attorney, SARAH RIEDEL (970 WALNUT ST MACON, GA 31023) of any objects within 30 days.
This 27th day of May, 2021.
SARAH RIEDEL
Banks and Riedel, P.C.
Attorney for Petitioner
1004
CONDEMNATIONS
gpn 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on APRIL 7, 2021, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
2010 FORD EDGE (VIN: 3FMDK3GC2ABB31835)
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 20th day of MAY, 2021.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
SHERIFF BRIAN ROBINSON
DODGE COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
85 Industrial Blvd.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
gpn 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on APRIL 5, 2021, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
UNITED 1st CREDIT UNION CHECKING ACCOUNT CONTAINING TWELVE THOUSAND FOUR HUNDRED FIFTY ONE DOLLARS EIGHTY TWO CENTS ($12,451.82) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY AND UNITED 1ST CREDIT UNION SAVINGS ACCOUNT CONTAINING TEN THOUSAND NINE DOLLARS EIGHTY FIVE CENTS ($10,009.85) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 14th day of MAY, 2021.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
TREY WILLIAMS
OCONEE DRUG TASK FORCE
327 Pearl Bates Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
gpn 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on MAY 5, 2021, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
SEVEN HUNDRED FIFTY ONE DOLLARS ($751.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 7th day of JUNE, 2021.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
SHERIFF BRIAN ROBINSON
DODGE COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
85 Industrial Blvd.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
1006
CORPORATIONS and BUSINESS ORGANIZATIONS
gpn 06
APPLICATION TO REGISTER A BUSINESS TO BE
CONDUCTED UNDER TRADE NAME
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
The undersigned does hereby certify that ENDOWING EQUITY AND ENLIGHTMENT, INC. is conducting a business in the City of Eastman, County of Dodge in the State of Georgia, under the trade name of TRUE FREEDUM YOUTH DEVELOPMENT CENTER and that the nature of the business is SOCIAL ASSISTANCE AND YOUTH SERVICES and that said business is composed of the following Individual:
CAMARY SAMPSON; 5507 RUSSELL AVENUE; EASTMAN, GA 31023.
Subscribed and sworn to before me:
This 8th day of May, 2021
KRISTINE RAMIREZ
Notary Public
CAMARY SAMPSON
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
GPN 07
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of Betty J. Parrish, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-21-9425
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of BETTY J. PARRISH are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 21th day of May, 2021.
DEWEY ALLEN PARRISH,
Executor of the Estate of BETTY J. PARRISH, Deceased
90 1st Street
Rhine, GA 31077
GPN 07
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of JACK W. TAYLOR, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-21-9428
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JACK W. TAYLOR are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 12th day of May, 2021.
LISA T. DORRIS,
Executor of the Estate of
JACK W. TAYLOR, Deceased
208 Ridgestone Drive
Warner Robins, GA 31088
GPN 07
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF SARAH B. PEZOLD
Estate No.: P-21-9426
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of SARAH B. PEZOLD are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 12th day of May, 2021.
THOMAS E. PEZOLD,
Executor of the Estate of
SARAH B. PEZOLD, Deceased
1352 Hawkinsville Hwy
Eastman, GA 31023
GPN 07
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF WILLIAM JOHNNY CRANFORD
Estate No.: P-21-9416
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of WILLIAM JOHNNY CRANFORD are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 12th day of May, 2021.
DAVE BURTON CRANFORD and BETH LAVERNE JONES,
Co-Executors of the Estate of WILLIAM JOHNNY CRANFORD, Deceased
DAVE BURTON CRANFORD
1360 GA Highway 112
Cochran, GA 31014
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
IN RE: ESTATE OF BEN WILLIAMS
All creditors of the Estate of BEN WILLIAMS, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 27th day of MAY, 2021.
MS. JOANN B. WILLIAMS
P.O. Box 143
Eastman, GA 31023
BRADLEY G. PYLES
Attorney for Executrix
Post Office Box 1797
Macon, GA 31202-1797
478-745-1651
GPN 07
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of DONALD W. RAY, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-21-9431
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of DONALD W. RAY are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 26th day of May, 2021.
KATHERINE RAY COLLINS, Executor of the Estate of
DONALD W. RAY, Deceased
2178 Dublin Highway
Eastman, GA 31023
GPN 07
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of JERRY N. THOMAS, SR., Deceased
Estate No.: P-21-9418
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JERRY N. THOMAS, SR. are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 26th day of May, 2021.
SUE E. THOMAS,
Executor of the Estate of JERRY N. THOMAS, SR., Deceased
1020 Evergreen Circle
Eastman, GA 31023
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
In Re: Estate of WAYNE DOUGLAS SNYDER, Deceased
Estate No.: P-21-9415
All creditors of the Estate of WAYNE DOUGLAS SNYDER are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 26th day of May, 2021.
SHARON SYNDER,
Administrator of the
Estate of WAYNE DOUGLAS SNYDER, Deceased
2205 Hawkinsville Highway
Eastman, GA 31023
GPN 07
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of BURWELL DRURY, JR., Deceased
Estate No.: P-21-9424
N RE: ESTATE OF BURWELL DRURY, JR.
All creditors of the Estate of BURWELL DRURY, JR. are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 3rd day of June, 2021.
BRENDA D. HAMILTON,
Administrator with the Will Annexed of the
Estate of BURWELL DRURY, JR., Deceased
BRENDA D. HAMILTON
115 Harriets Way
Moncks Corner, SC 39461
1010
FAMILY, CHILDREN, YOUTH
GPN 10
NOTICE TO PUTATIVE
FATHER
IN RE: Petition of: CHRISTOPHER A. PRAMUK
For Adoption of: G.R.H
Adoption File No.:
TO: PUTATIVE FATHER, MICHAEL SCOTT HOOKS
By order of the Court for service by publication dated the 8th day of June, 2021, you are hereby notified that on the 8th day of June, 2021, a Petition was filed in the Superior Court of Dodge County, seeking to terminate your parental rights in and to the above listed minor child. Said child born to biological mother, KRISTEE M. PRAMUK, who currently resides in Eastman, Georgia 31023.
Be further advised that you will lose all rights to the child, and will receive no further notice nor be entitled to object to the adoption of said child unless you appear and show cause why your parental rights to the child sought to be placed for adoption should not be terminated and the adoption granted. Be further advised that the Court has entered an Order setting a hearing on the Motion for Termination of Parental Rights and on the Petition for Adoption for the 19th day of July, 2021, at 9:00 O’Clock A.M., in the chambers of the Honorable C. Michael Johnson before the Honorable C. Michael Johnson, Superior Court of Dodge County, Eastman, Georgia.
This 8th of June, 2021.
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
Attorney for Petitioner
Post Office Box 130
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-3488
1014
MISCELLANEOUS
GPN 14
LEGAL NOTICE
ATLANTA GAS LIGHT COMPANY (“AGL”) filed a Petition for Approval of the 2022-2031 Integrated Capacity and Delivery Plan with the Georgia Public Service Commission (“Commission”) on April 28, 2021, in Docket No. 43820.
A copy of the Petition, including the implementation of a new rider and specific proposed changes to AGL’s tariff, is on file with the Commission.
The Commission will hold public hearings on Monday, September 13, 2021; Tuesday, September 14, 2021 and Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at the Georgia Public Service Commission; Room 110; at 244 Washington Street S.W.; Atlanta, Georgia 30334-5701 for the purpose of hearing evidence.
In accordance with O.C.G.A. § 46-2-59(c) and Commission Utility Rule 515-2-1-.06, persons wishing to intervene must file a petition to intervene with the Commission within thirty (30) days of the first publication of this notice. Petitions to intervene shall be filed at the office of the Executive Secretary; Georgia Public Service Commission; 244 Washington Street, S.W.; Atlanta, Georgia 30334-5701, and copies shall be served on AGL and other parties that have petitioned to intervene.
If you have a disability and will need assistance or accommodations to participate or need further information, please contact the Executive Director’s Office, Georgia Public Service Commission at (404) 656-4501 or 1 (800) 282-5813 (inside Georgia only).
This notice is published at the direction of the Georgia
Public Service Commission.
ELIZABETH WADE, Esq.
Chief Counsel,
Regulatory Affairs
Atlanta Gas Light Company
Gpn 14
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
ORDER
GRAND JURY PRESENTMENTS
It is the order of this Court that the Grand Jury presentments read in open Court this date be published in the county organ and the expense thereof be paid at the legal rate. It is further ordered that the presentments be spread upon the minutes of this Court.
SO ORDERED, this 7th day of June, 2021.
HOWARD C. KAUFOLD, JR, Judge of Superior Court,
Oconee Judicial Circuit
TIMOTHY G. VAUGHN, District
Attorney, Oconee Judicial Circuit
TO: HONORABLE HOWARD C. KAUFOLD, JR, JUDGE OF SUPERIOR COURT,
DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA
The June Term of the Grand Jury convened on June 7, 2021 and April 6, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. DOROTHA MICHELLE PALODE was selected as foreperson and SHANNON CELESE TAYLOR was elected Clerk. Nelson Davis was selected as bailiff. The Grand Jury was sworn in by District Attorney Timothy G. Vaughn. Judge HOWARD C. KAUFOLD, JR gave the jury an informative charge on their duties and responsibilities.
The Grand Jury considered 41 indictments and returned 40 true bills and one no bills.
We recommend that these presentments be published in the legal organ of Dodge County and be paid for at the legal rate.
Respectfully submitted, this 7th day of JUNE, 2021.
DOROTHA MICHELLE PALODE, Foreperson
SHANNON CELESE TAYLOR, Clerk
1016
PUBLIC HEARING
Gpn 16
NOTICE OF PUBLIC
HEARING
A public hearing has been scheduled for MONDAY, JUNE 21, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at EASTMAN CITY HALL.
The purpose of this hearing is to discuss the rezoning of a city block. The city block in question is bounded on the northeast by pine street, on the southeast by 6th Avenue, on the southwest by park street, and on the northwest by 7th Avenue. This block contains +/- 2.6 acres.
All parcels within said block are owned by First Baptist Church of Eastman, Inc. All parcels of this block are currently zoned r-1. If zoning request is approved, all parcels would be zoned r-2 (multiple family residential).
Section 142 of the zoning ordinance of the City of Eastman states that a public hearing for zoning changes shall be held to answer questions and concerns from the general public.
EASTMAN PLANNING & ZONING BOARD
JOHN REDDOCK, chairperson
GPN 16
NOTICE OF PUBLIC
HEARING
A public hearing has been scheduled for MONDAY, JUNE 21, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at EASTMAN CITY HALL.
The purpose of this hearing is to discuss the rezoning of a city block. The city block in question is bounded on the Northeast by Oak Street, on the Southeast by 12th Avenue, on the Southwest by Pine Street and on the Northwest by 13th Avenue. This block contains +/- 4.3 acres.
Property owners within said block are: Gwen Burch, Clifton Carr, Gloria Eskew, Steven Underwood, Donya McKenzie, Carolyn Daniel and Wayne Ragan. All properties within said block are currently zoned R-1b. If zoning request is approved, all properties would be zoned P (professional).
Section 142 of the zoning ordinance of the City of Eastman states that a public hearing for zoning changes shall be held to answer questions and concerns from the general public.
EASTMAN PLANNING & ZONING BOARD
JOHN REDDOCK, chairperson
Gpn 16
NOTICE OF PUBLIC
HEARING
A public hearing has been scheduled for MONDAY, JUNE 21, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at EASTMAN CITY HALL.
The purpose of this hearing is to discuss the rezoning of the lots fronting Mt. Moriah Street positioned on the east side of Mt. Moriah Street, between Beulah Avenue and Smith Street. These lots contain +/- 5.3 acres.
Property owners within said lots are: Vesro George, Frank Drakes IV, l. C. Roberson, etal, Kathleen Scott, Rosa Chambers, M. B. Grace, LLC, Joe Henry McNeal, Maurice & Tyronce Brown, Sally Coley, Franklin & Mizell Bussell and Tommie Pitts. All properties within said frontage area are currently zoned R-2A.
If zoning request is approved, all properties would be zoned B-2 (central business district).
Section 142 of the zoning ordinance of the City of Eastman states that a public hearing for zoning changes shall be held to answer questions and concerns from the general public.
EASTMAN PLANNING & ZONING BOARD
JOHN REDDOCK, chairperson
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
Gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ALICE FATE EDWARDS
ESTATE NO. P-21-9429
NOTICE
THE Petition of CORNELIUS EDWARDS, for an Order Declaring No Administration is Necessary in the above-referenced Estate having been duly filed.
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition, in the Court on or before the 22nd day of JUNE 2021.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date.
If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL McCRANIE,
Probate Judge
Post Office Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
GPN 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: ESTATE OF METHYL JOINER, Deceased
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
Estate No.: P-21-9430
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY PROBATE COURT
TO: All interested persons: DENA FOURNIER and AMANDA ELAINE HERRING has petitioned to be appointed Administrators of the ESTATE OF METHYL JOINER, deceased, of said County.
The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. Section 53-12-261.
All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before JUNE 30, 2021.
All pleadings/objections must be signed before a Notary Public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees.
If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date.
If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
s/AL MCCRANIE, Probate Judge
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone No.: 478-374-1505
Facsimile No.: 478-374-1512
Legals 06-16-21
