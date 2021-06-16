Random thoughts

VDare.com is only #57 on the 100 most visited conservative websites. I’m surprised that more people haven’t checked it out. I usually turn it on first or second each morning. It’s as gutsy as it gets. One show I always start the day with is WFLAOrlando.com from 6 – 9 a.m. It’s on in the background as I browse the other sites.
Forget AOC – support MTG! Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene must be good. She’s hated by liberals.
Gasoline prices are up 56.2 percent over last year. Inflation is getting serious.
If you believe Biden was justified in shutting down the pipeline you should stop using gasoline.
“How corrupt is MSNBC? The network is now OPENLY lobbying to pack the Supreme Court.”
Alex Christy on Newsbusters.org
The Flip Flop Fauci Fraud continues. “Attacks on me are attacks against science.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Fauci claimed to be apolitical yet he was immediately hired by the Biden administration as soon as they took control.
Trump as president would release the jailed people who attended the January 6 rally. Their “crime” was simply being there. And when will they release the name of Ashli Babbitt’s murderer? Guess why they won’t. Can you say white-hater?
“Being fired isn’t nearly as bad as being betrayed.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
Joe speaks from experience. The media establishment destroyed his career as he refused to back down.
“The media minions know their place and their mission. It’s to serve the narrative. That’s why they will never tell you who killed Ashli Babbitt.”
Kurt Schlichter  4-19-21 on Townhall.com

KurtSchlichter.com. Kurt is one of those fine writers you’ll never see in newspapers.  Most newspapers aren’t worth your time. Of course, the paper you’re now reading is great!
There are 18 newly-elected women Republicans in the U.S. House in 2020, and 10 of the 18 flipped seats formerly held by pro-abortion Democrats, says LifeNews.com.
All Democrats in Congress are pro-abortion.
Befuddled basement buffoon Biden backs the Georgia boycott, typical leftist falling in line with the Demo left crowd,
“News promptly ceases to be news when it doesn’t fit the prefabricated leftist narrative.”
Dinesh D’Sousa
Bumper sticker of the day: Visualize No Tattoos.
Good websites – no need to capitalize: Check out the media list of top 100 conservative websites on the Internet (very good list) plus these: SlaveNorth.com, SpeedTrap.org, TrishIntel.com, MikeOnline.com, Carvana.com, Boycott-Liberalism.com, RightJournalism.com, TMZ.com, DonJr.com, HankJr.com, TheoSpark.net, TheBlackSphere.net.
“The left can’t let go of its Russia obsession.”
Journalist Glenn Greenwald
“If climate change is killing us, why is life expectancy increasing?”
Mises.org  2-9-19      
Good question…mm.
Good ide – someone suggested all who voted for Biden should adopt a family of illegal immigrants.
Thanks for checking out The Right Side. My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net.
Marshall Miller
