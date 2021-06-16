VDare.com is only #57 on the 100 most visited conservative websites. I’m surprised that more people haven’t checked it out. I usually turn it on first or second each morning. It’s as gutsy as it gets. One show I always start the day with is WFLAOrlando.com from 6 – 9 a.m. It’s on in the background as I browse the other sites.
Forget AOC – support MTG! Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene must be good. She’s hated by liberals.
Gasoline prices are up 56.2 percent over last year. Inflation is getting serious.
If you believe Biden was justified in shutting down the pipeline you should stop using gasoline.
“How corrupt is MSNBC? The network is now OPENLY lobbying to pack the Supreme Court.”
Alex Christy on Newsbusters.org
The Flip Flop Fauci Fraud continues. “Attacks on me are attacks against science.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Fauci claimed to be apolitical yet he was immediately hired by the Biden administration as soon as they took control.
Trump as president would release the jailed people who attended the January 6 rally. Their “crime” was simply being there. And when will they release the name of Ashli Babbitt’s murderer? Guess why they won’t. Can you say white-hater?
“Being fired isn’t nearly as bad as being betrayed.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
Joe speaks from experience. The media establishment destroyed his career as he refused to back down.
“The media minions know their place and their mission. It’s to serve the narrative. That’s why they will never tell you who killed Ashli Babbitt.”
Kurt Schlichter 4-19-21 on Townhall.com
Random thoughts
