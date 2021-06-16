Serch continues for missing man

Anyone having information on the whereabouts of John Snellgrove, age 55, from Chauncey, please call Dodge/Wilcox E911 or the Dodge Sheriff’s Office.
He has been missing for more than three weeks.
The sheriff’s office enlisted the aid of Coffee County Fire and Rescue on Firday, June 11 to search with their boat and sonar equipment in a small catfish hattchery pond at Tripp’s Beach. (See photo at top right) Nothing was found.
On June 2, the sheriff’s department enlisted the aid of the Georgia State Patrol’s aviation division to help search for Snellgrove with one of their helicopters with no positive results.
An extensive search was also conducted in other locations on Tuesday, June 7 with no positive results.
On Friday, June 6 Dodge County Deputies responded to a possible shots fired call to a residence on Church Street in Milan, Ga. Upon arrival Johnny Jermaine “JJ” Wilcox stated that it was his residence and it was learned that Wilcox was on state probation.
Upon a probationary consent to sear ch Wilcox was found to be in possession of a 9mm handgun and several baggies of suspected marijuana packaged for sale. (See photo at bottom right). Wilcox was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of an illegal substance.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests the week of June 7 through June 14, 2021.
Seth Braswell, age 24, of Eastman, was arrested for Bondsman Off Bond (BOB).
Ty Denton, age 17, of Chester, was arrested for theft by taking (felony).
Jennifer Giles, age 36, of Wrightsville, was arrested for probation violation.
Shanequa L. Jackson, age 28, of Abbeville, was arrested for hit and run - duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.
Jose Lopez, age 29, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; was arrested for failure to maintain lane and expired or no driver’s license.
April Moore, age 40, of Milan, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
Cathleen Price, age 29, of Abbeville, was arrested for burglary-forced entry.
Barbara Jeanette Salyer, age 41, of Eastman, was arrested for drug court sanction for seven days.
Harley Teddars, age 25, of Milan, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
Serch continues for missing man
