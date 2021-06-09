CLASSIFIEDS 6-9-2021

230
OFFICE SPACE FOR RENT
OFFICE SPACE LOCATED AT 108 MAIN STREET, EASTMAN inside Figures Curvy Boutique next to Quick Loans. 13x13 space. Work ready. $400.00 month including utilities. Call 478-374-9246.
EMPLOYMENT
Dodge/Wilcox E911 located at 5417 Oak St. Eastman, Georgia is now accepting applications for a Dispatcher position. Please contact us at 478-374-9111.
HELP WANTED
INSERTER FOR MID-STATE SHOPPERS’ GUIDE. MONDAY ONLY. Must have dependable transportation, be drug free and be able to stand up for extended time periods. Apply in person Tuesday-Thursday 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
FREE
FEMALE FOUR MONTH OLD PUPPY born on Valentines Day. She has big brown eyes, tan fur, white paws and is cuddly, sleepy and playful. Located in Helena. Will meet at Chauncey Dollar General or Eastman Wal-Mart. Call or text 478-239-6227.
LOVABLE KITTENS to good homes. Call 478-934-0293.
TWO YOUNG ROOSTERS. Call 478-374-6286.
SERVICES
Hardeman construction Land and lot clearing: top soil; fill dirt; pond building; hauling. Call Terry Hardeman at (478)285-1430 anytime. State Certified Septic Tank Installation.
FOR ALL YOUR ROOFING NEEDS call BRICE BLOCKER, sales manager at FRASER ROOFING. Free Estimates. Call 478-231-8176.
MISCELLANEOUS
EQUIPMENT FOR SALE
CANNON IMAGE RUNNER 2200. Two paper cassette, up to legal size. Actual meter count 261,457. Perfect for small business or church.Sold as is. $250.00. Must pick up. Call 478-934-6047 for more information.
ITEMS FOR SALE
AUBURN MERCHANDISE: Car tag, $10.00; plate cover, $5.00; pajama pants size large, $5.00; Real-Tree camouflage shirt size large, $10.00; hoodie size large, $15.00; collegiate lined zip up coat (has tags-never worn), $40.00; two caps (one orange, one camouflage), $5.00 each; official Tiger hand fan, $2.00; tumbler, $5.00. Will sell all items for $75.00 or as individually priced. Call 478-934-6047.
WANTED
Looking for a purebred male English Mastiff to breed with our female. You will have pick of the litter. Call 478-230-7000.
MOTORCYCLES
ONE OWNER 2014 HONDA SHADOW 750 MOTORCYCLE. Only 4,100 miles. Asking $3,500.00. Call 478-285-1368 for more information.
