SPORTS WEEK IN REVIEW

BY RUSS RAGAN
It was a wild week in sports, practically over the weekend. The Falcons finally made a tough but needed deal. The Lady Dawgs had a short trip in the college world series and they saw their coach retire in the process. The Braves actually won the series against the Dodgers beating their best pitchers in the process. The Hawks got off to a great start winning game one against the 76’ers. The Bulldogs football team actually had the bye week grabbing a pair of huge transfers.
Okay, let’s start with the Falcons. It has been no secret that Julio Jones wasn’t happy as a Falcon. Sunday, they took care of things as they traded him to the Titans. The Falcons sent the 32 year old Jones and a 2023 six round draft pick for a second round pick in 2022 and a fourth round pick in 2023. The move opens up some much needed cap room. They can now sign their draft class and probably get a low end free agent. It stinks to see him go but the Falcons have got the best out of him.
It was a huge week in Athens and it started Tuesday with a pair of huge pick ups. The first was defensive back Derion Kendrick that comes from Clemson. Georgia lost both starting corners to the draft so this one was big time big. He was a five star in high school and I think he will get a chance to start this fall. Yes, Georgia opens up on September 4 against Clemson. The other pick up was on offense. Arek Gilbert had 35 catches as a freshman tight end with LSU. He wasn’t happy and went into the transfer portal. When George Pickens went down to a knee injury, there was an opening at wide out. So here comes Gilbert and word is he will be playing wide receiver this fall. Imagine someone with Randy Moss’ speed except bigger. This fall will be very interesting in Athens.
Football wasn’t the only sport getting attention in Athens, softball made a lot of news. On the field it was a short stay in Oklahoma City for the Lady Dawgs. They had their chances in the first game but they lost 3-2 to Oklahoma State. They had little chance in the losers bracket as they dropped an 8-0 game to Oklahoma. The biggest news come on Sunday as long time head coach Lu Harris-Champer has retired. Champer was the “lead Dog” for 21 seasons. She had over 1100 career wins and she led the Dogs to five trips to the world series.
Speaking of softball, I have watched a ton of softball lately. Yes, I was awake at 3:20 a.m. as Florida State-Oklahoma State finished after a long rain delay. I feel like Alabama is the best team left, but I really didn’t like going to the second pitcher on Sunday against Florida State. Things will wrap up Thursday. What about an Alabama-Oklahoma finale?
Finally, it’s time for baseball and the Braves. I know I sound like a broken record that somehow the Braves are still in the race despite not playing well at all. They got their best pair of wins lately as they beat the Dodgers over the weekend in Atlanta. They hung losses on Kershaw and Bauer and that is good for back to back wins. They are only 3 1/2 games behind the Mets. It looks like Shane Green will be good to go this weekend and that will help a bunch. They really could use an outfielder because it’s awful outside of Acuna right now. A couple of pickups could really help this team out.
The Hawks continue to be the big stay in the NBA playoffs. They beat New York four games to one and opened the conference semi-finals at Philadelphia. Trae Young got the Hawks out to a 29 point lead as he had 25 in the first half. The 76’ers made a big comeback as they made it a three point game in the final minute. The Hawks hit their free throws and hung on for a 128-124 win. Young had 35 points and 10 assists. Game two was played last night in Philly.
This series is very winnable for the Hawks.
SPORTS WEEK IN REVIEW
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)