OBITUARIES

ALICE LAVERNE PAYNE
Dudley Baptist
Church Member
Alice Laverne Payne, age 84, died Saturday, June 5, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in the Chan Stanley Memorial Chapel of Stanley Funeral Home and Crematory with Reverend Matt Haywood officiating. Interment followed at Northview Cemetery.
Gerry Wayne Ragan
United States
Navy Veteran
Gerry Wayne Ragan, age 77, of Eastman died Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at his residence.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Woodlawn Cemetery.
MONROE CASTEEL MIDDLEBROOKS
Retired Internal
Medicine Doctor
Dr. Monroe Casteel Middlebrooks, age 71, of Eastman, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at his residence.
Memorial services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Southerland Funeral Chapel, with Reverend Daniel Cook, Pastor Dahl McDermitt, Jr. and Marc Middlebrooks officiating.
CAROLYN S. LANE
Retired Supervisor Milan Manufacturing
Carolyn S. Lane, age 81, of Eastman, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Dodge County Hospital.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Southerland Funeral Chapel with Reverend Doyle Connell, Reverend Clay Layfield and Mike Pruett officiating. Interment followed in Cottondale Cemetery with Reverend Daniel Cook officiating.
CARMEN MINERVA GUTIERREZ
Retired Clerk of Court
Carmen Minerva Gutierrez, age 79, of Eastman, died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at Saint Marks Catholic Church. Father Tomas Beroch will be officiating, with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery.
MARY FRANCES O’NEAL JUMP
Central Baptist Church Member
Mary Frances O’Neal Jump, age 85, of Eastman, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Senior Care Center Brunswick.
Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Woodlawn Cemetery. Reverend Jimmy Walden officiating.
ANNIE LOU WILCOX
New Salem CME Church Member
Annie Lou Wilcox, age 88, of Eastman, died Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at New Salem CME Church Cemetery. Reverend Dennis Beal Jr., officiating.
