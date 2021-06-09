Authorities search for missing man

Anyone having information on the whereabouts of John Snellgrove, age 55, from Chauncey, please call Dodge/Wilcox E911 or the Dodge Sheriff’s Office.

He has been missing for more than two weeks.

On June 2, the sheriff’s department enlisted the aid of the Georgia State Patrol’s aviation division to help search for Snellgrove with one of their helicopters with no positive results.

An extensive search has also been conducted in three locations on Tuesday, June 7 with no positive results.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests the week of June1 through June 8, 2021.

Ashley Nicole Bernardina, age 33, of Abbeville, was arrested for affray.

Jessica Brown, age 31, of Eastman, was arrested for cruelty to children in the third degree third or subsequent offense and cruelty to children first degree.

Larry Dewayne Fountain, age 57, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Darius Tamious Gibson, age 26, of Milan, was arrested for probation violation.

Eliza Nicole Green, age 38, of Dudley, was arrested for pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs and possession of open alcohol container.

Charlie Maurice King, age 51, of Chester, was arrested for criminal trespass.

Oscar Lawrence Long, age 37, of Cochran, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession and use of drug related objects.

Clifford Artis Morris, age 36, of Eastman, was arrested for DUI-driving under the influence of multiple substances, no insurance, failure to maintain lane and expired or no registration or title.

Kelvin Lamar Pounds, age 44, of Steens, Mississippi, was arrested for suspended license.

Emory Stewart, age 58, of Rhine, was arrested for theft by taking.

Shawn Bray, age 27, was arrested for battery/simple battery-family violence.

Chad Cason, age 43, was arrested for possession of marijuana-less than an ounce, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Jennifer Giles, age 36, of Wrightsville, was arrested for probation violation.

Jennifer Horton, age 39, of Eastman, was arrested for FTP-bench warrant.

Alex Rakin McDuffie, age 32, of McRae, was arrested for affray (fighting) and pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Whitney Amber Owens, age 32, of Ashburn, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana-less than one ounce, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.

Jonathan Kingberry Snellgrove, age 28, of Eastman, was arrested for drugs not in the regular container-misdemeanor and criminal trespass.

Ernest Jack Wright, age 26, of Statesboro, was arrested for theft by taking-felony, bench warrant and financial transaction card fraud.

The Eastman Police Department made the following arrests the week of May 31, through June 7, 2021.

Mon-Keesia Pennamon, age 20, of Eastman, was arrested for license: driving while expired/new resident and failure to stop at stop/yield sign.

Juvenile, age 16, of Eastman was arrested for unruly, disorderly conduct and battery (simple).

Jessica Brown was arrested for battery (family violence).

Ricardo Vazquez Barrera, age 27, of Eastman, was arrested for license: driving while unlicensed or expired/new resident and lighted headlights/other lights required.

Daniel Gaultney, age 29, of Eastman, was arrested on an FTP bench warrant.

Paulino Lopezbotello, age 37, of Eastman, was arrested for license: driving without license and lighted headlights/other lights required.
