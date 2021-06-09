Anyone having information on the whereabouts of John Snellgrove, age 55, from Chauncey, please call Dodge/Wilcox E911 or the Dodge Sheriff’s Office.
He has been missing for more than two weeks.
On June 2, the sheriff’s department enlisted the aid of the Georgia State Patrol’s aviation division to help search for Snellgrove with one of their helicopters with no positive results.
An extensive search has also been conducted in three locations on Tuesday, June 7 with no positive results.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests the week of June1 through June 8, 2021.
Ashley Nicole Bernardina, age 33, of Abbeville, was arrested for affray.
Jessica Brown, age 31, of Eastman, was arrested for cruelty to children in the third degree third or subsequent offense and cruelty to children first degree.
Larry Dewayne Fountain, age 57, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
Darius Tamious Gibson, age 26, of Milan, was arrested for probation violation.
Eliza Nicole Green, age 38, of Dudley, was arrested for pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs and possession of open alcohol container.
Charlie Maurice King, age 51, of Chester, was arrested for criminal trespass.
Oscar Lawrence Long, age 37, of Cochran, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession and use of drug related objects.
Clifford Artis Morris, age 36, of Eastman, was arrested for DUI-driving under the influence of multiple substances, no insurance, failure to maintain lane and expired or no registration or title.
Kelvin Lamar Pounds, age 44, of Steens, Mississippi, was arrested for suspended license.
Emory Stewart, age 58, of Rhine, was arrested for theft by taking.
Shawn Bray, age 27, was arrested for battery/simple battery-family violence.
Authorities search for missing man
