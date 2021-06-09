Mark Eaton R.I.P.

Posted by
Admin
in Opinions
Wednesday, June 9. 2021
Comments (0)
Mark Eaton, R.I.P., 7’ 4” record-setting retired basketball shot blocker, a late bloomer, tremendous defender, age 64.
Insider.com has a list of 500 people charged in the Capitol riots of Jan. 6. The charges are mostly bogus. Many attendees were waved into the front door by Capitol police, then later hunted down and charged with a bunch of bogus crimes. Also, Ashli Babbitt, the one person killed, was murdered by a Capitol policeman whose name they won’t release to the public. People are now rotting in jail in D.C. who did nothing wrong.
Big surprise: the states ending federally subsidized supplemental unemployment compensation have seen a huge spike in job seeking. Working for wages is overtaking government handouts.
“Democrat rhetoric is becoming dangerously commonplace. Fringe-left ideas are now standard talking points in the so-called ‘mainstream media.’”
ConservativeUndergroundNews.com
“Biden admitting that he isn’t allowed to speak off-script only strengthens most Americans’ belief that he isn’t fit to be president.”
RightNewsWire.com
The Biden budget has a lot of diversity and inclusion and “a smorgasbord of left wing activity,” says former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
“Why is it that when the Left aims at the wealthy it always shoots the middle class right between the eyes.”
Ken Carroll
“Not every Democrat is a socialist, but every socialist is a Democrat.”
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio
Fox Business Network moved left again and fired Lou Dobbs early this year. One of his biggest fans commented: “Lou Dobbs is and was great. Nobody loves America more than Lou.

He had a large and loyal following that will be watching closely for his next move, and that following includes me.”
Donald Trump
Hey Fox – Bring back Trish Regan. She did a great job, was a savvy conservative and looked great too. 
How long could Donald Trump stay out of prison with Joe Biden’s record? Big Media won’t even cover Hunter Biden’s laptop, his foreign payoffs, his father’s lies that he had no knowledge of Hunter’s record of misdeeds. Liberals have the media in their hip pocket. How long could Richard Nixon have stayed out of prison with the Clintons’ record?
When will big media show us the name and photo of Ashli Babbitt’s killer. What are they hiding from us? I have a good guess.
Illegals from 150 countries have passed through our open Southern border under the hideous Biden presidency.
“Dems’ racial division and hatred agenda won’t work.”
Laura Ingraham   6-1-21                                                                                                                               
“Biden’s promises to end capital gains would be devastating to investment. Adding Elizabeth Warren’s Wealth Tax, which California is pushing, would probably kill it altogether.”
ArmstrongEconomics.com
A poll shows 73 percent of Republican Primary voters want Trump to run again in 2024.
Bumper sticker of the day: Noise Annoys. Honk if you agree
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News