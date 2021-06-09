Mark Eaton, R.I.P., 7’ 4” record-setting retired basketball shot blocker, a late bloomer, tremendous defender, age 64.
Insider.com has a list of 500 people charged in the Capitol riots of Jan. 6. The charges are mostly bogus. Many attendees were waved into the front door by Capitol police, then later hunted down and charged with a bunch of bogus crimes. Also, Ashli Babbitt, the one person killed, was murdered by a Capitol policeman whose name they won’t release to the public. People are now rotting in jail in D.C. who did nothing wrong.
Big surprise: the states ending federally subsidized supplemental unemployment compensation have seen a huge spike in job seeking. Working for wages is overtaking government handouts.
“Democrat rhetoric is becoming dangerously commonplace. Fringe-left ideas are now standard talking points in the so-called ‘mainstream media.’”
ConservativeUndergroundNews.com
“Biden admitting that he isn’t allowed to speak off-script only strengthens most Americans’ belief that he isn’t fit to be president.”
RightNewsWire.com
The Biden budget has a lot of diversity and inclusion and “a smorgasbord of left wing activity,” says former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
“Why is it that when the Left aims at the wealthy it always shoots the middle class right between the eyes.”
Ken Carroll
“Not every Democrat is a socialist, but every socialist is a Democrat.”
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio
Fox Business Network moved left again and fired Lou Dobbs early this year. One of his biggest fans commented: “Lou Dobbs is and was great. Nobody loves America more than Lou.
