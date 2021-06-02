We still have hundreds of people who attended the famous January 6 Trump rally at the D.C. Capitol rounded up and sent to jails in Washington months back, harassed for just being there, no legitimate charges filed. When will they get partial justice by being let out of jail? The government is sending us a message – we are now the enemy. This makes me more determined to vote a third time for President Trump.
Finally, the illegal alien, who murdered Mollie Tibbetts, 20 year old Iowa college student out jogging in 2018, gets tried and convicted, now will serve life without parole possibility. Maybe Joe Biden’s open borders plan will not be advantageous to America.
Fox Business Network says far left Democrats are pressuring banks to stop lending to oil and gas companies, potentially killing even more jobs.
Gasoline prices at the time of the 2020 election in November were around $2 nationally, and in 6 months have been averaging $3 and rising lately.
“Frank talk (like Trump’s) is a relief after years of ‘stilted robotic artificiality.’”
Paul Nachman 6-23-2018
Donald Trump had a pro-worker policy and it worked.
“Government has ceased to mean upholding and reinforcing the traditional rights and morals of the governed; it now means compulsion in the service of social engineering.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
“If climate change is killing us, why is life expectancy increasing?”
Mises.org 2-9-2019
I finally found something he said that I agree with: “If you want to look at a system that is not capitalistic, just take a look at what was perhaps the wealthiest country in the world and today people are starving to death. It’s called Venezuela.
Michael Bloomberg, former
New York City mayor 2-2-2019
