Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Here it is, in the one year anniversary of the death of a man (George Floyd) by the hands of one lone wolf police officer who shouldn’t have passed muster to wear a badge as a school crossing guard, let alone as a city cop in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Can we please put things in perspective in this whole tragic event twelve months ago. This individual Mr. Floyd, was a two bit thug had been arrested by police, in and out of prison numerous times for assault, armed robbery, drug dealings, and passing off counterfeit money. Now, with the activist race baiters, poverty pimps, progressive politicians, and of course, don’t forget the national fake media as former President Trump coined them. Mr. Floyd has been made out to be a martyr, and lionized to the point of renaming historical monuments to George Floyd, renaming city streets, Even now, yea you guessed it, the democrat politicians has a bill in congress that anyone who is black, gets a federal law that makes it a federal crime to harm anyone who is of color. Justified or not.
It sickens me to see people holding up signs saying “Black Lives Matters” in memory of this American criminal. No one could possibly condone the way Mr. Floyd died. But, the attitude of many people in this country never show the same outrage when a person of the Caucasian race is brutally murdered at the hands of someone of color. Shame on the politicians who were too gutless, and too scared of losing votes. Moreover, a plurality of police officers who stood in solidarity with the protestors, no, strike that please, (A MOB) and the fringe group “BLM” on the death of Mr. Floyd. To you percentage of cops who did this, you should hang your head in shame, turn your badge in, or should be fired! Do you not know that Black Lives Matters Group is a Marxist organization that sets its edicts or announcements “to systematically kill any police officer on site” How profoundly stupid for a cop to have taken part in this terroristic organization last summer. How soon will it be for Mount Rushmore to be chiseled and have George Floyd’s face emblazoned on it too? I’m sure Joe Biden is taking bids from mountain climbers with dynamite expertise to start work soon. There’s your role model America. “The great George Floyd.
TSGT. Joseph L Bryan , U.S.A. F. Ret
Letter to the editor
