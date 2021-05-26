CLASSIFIEDS

400
EMPLOYMENT
Dodge/Wilcox E-911 located at 5417 Oak St. Eastman, Georgia is now accepting applications for a Dispatcher position. Please contact us at 478-374-9111.
410
HELP WANTED
SUMMER WORK High school graduates needed to assist with summer program serving youth. Please send resume to: DCCISDC; P.O. Box 462; Eastman, Georgia 31023
600
SERVICES
Hardeman construction Land and lot clearing: top soil; fill dirt; pond building; hauling. Call Terry Hardeman at 478-285-1430 anytime. State Certified Septic Tank Installation.
FOR ALL YOUR ROOFING NEEDS call BRICE BLOCKER, sales manager at FRASER ROOFING. Free Estimates. Call 478-231-8176.
650
MISCELLANEOUS
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most advanced debris-blocking gutter protection. Schedule a FREE LeafFilter estimate today. 15% off Entire Purchase. 10% Senior & Military Discounts. Call 1-478-559-6358.
AT&T TV - The Best of Live & On-Demand On All Your Favorite Screens. CHOICE Package, $64.99/mo plus taxes for 12months. Premium Channels at No Charge for One Year! Anytime, anywhere. Some restrictions apply. Regional Sports Fee up to $8.49/mo. is extra & applies. Call IVS 1-478-559-6428.
The bathroom of your dreams for as little as $149/month! BCI Bath & Shower. Many options available. Quality materials & professional installation. Senior & Military Discounts Available. Limited Time Offer - FREE virtual in-home consultation now and SAVE 15%! Call Today! 1-866-316-3752
650
MISCELLANEOUS
GENERAC Standby Generators provide backup power during utility power outages, so your home and family stay safe and comfortable. Prepare now. Free 7-year extended warranty ($695 value!). Request a free quote today! Call for additional terms and conditions. 1-478-559-6629
Life Alert. One press of a button sends help FAST, 24/7! At home and on the go. Mobile Pendant with GPS. FREE First Aid Kit (with subscription.) CALL 877-421-0472 for more information.
700
EQUIPMENT FOR SALE
CANNON IMAGE RUNNER 2200. Two paper cassette, up to legal size. Actual meter count 261,457. Sold as is. $250.00. Must pick up. Call 478-934-6047 for more information.
710
ITEMS FOR SALE
AUBURN MERCHANDISE: Car tag, $10.00; plate cover, $5.00; pajama pants size large, $5.00; Real-Tree camouflage shirt size large, $10.00; hoodie size large, $15.00; collegiate lined zip up coat (has tags-never worn), $40.00; two caps (one orange, one camouflage), $5.00 each; official Tiger hand fan, $2.00; tumbler, $5.00. Will sell all items for $75.00 or as individually priced. Call 478-934-6047.
800
AUTOMOTIVE
2000 CORVETTE CONVERTIBLE. Red with black top, six-speed manual, less than 48,000 original miles, new tires, spoiler, has ride control, Corsa exhaust, AM/FM CD player with 12 disc changer and heads up display. $16K. Call 478-231-6038.
810
MOTORCYCLES
ONE OWNER 2014 HONDA SHADOW 750 MOTORCYCLE. Only 4,100 miles. Asking $3,500.00. Call 478-285-1368 for more information.
920
UNIT SALES
AFFORDABLE STORAGE UNIT SALE
The contents of the following units will be sold or disposed of on or after May 29, 2021 due to unpaid rental fees:
Alana McDade, 9p; Alexis Hill, 37i and 40i; Angela Mack, 130p; Bridget Ezel, 132p; Charlotte King, 80i; David Johnson, 93p; Galen Obrien, 62c; Glenda Benyard, 75p, 122p; Jackie Butler, 45s, 67s; Jaquita Peace, 83p; Jeff Black, 101p; Jessica Lynn Oxley, 3c; Joni Ivey, 34i; Kenisha Jones, 28s, 63s, 78s, 80s; Lyndsey Loyd, 108p; Mamie Mincey, 101p; Manuela Perez, 16s; Quinell Powell, 146p; Tonya Watson, 38s; Valerie Dunlap, 64p; Whitley Respert, 25s.
