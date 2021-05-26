SPORTS WEEK IN REVIEW

RUSS'S WEEK IN REVIEW
BY RUSS RAGAN
Normally, baseball takes center stage in late May. This weekend not so much. On Saturday, it was North Georgia who got off the deck to win the Southeast Regional in softball. Unfortunately, they had to play without a very special player. Sunday, it would be Georgia softball that would upset Duke to make it to the Super Regionals to play a familiar foe. Last, but certainly not least, there’s Phil. In the shocker of many years, 50-year-old Phil Nikelson became the oldest player to win a major on the regular PGA tour. There is a lot to get to so let’s go.
Okay, things started in Dahlonega as the loaded Southeast Regional Softball Tournament started Thursday. Second ranked North Georgia hosted Lincoln Memorial who was ranked fifth, and Young Harris who was ranked eighth. North Georgia beat Anderson University 3-1 in the opener. Our Lady Indian Margaret Simmons went 1 for 3 in the win. However, things changed on Friday morning. Simmons, the Southeast region player of the year had a positive Covid test. She is fine, but the asymptomatic positive test ends her season. She was great this year with a .382 average with 19 homers and 53 runs batted in.
The day didn’t start well as the Lady Hawks dropped a 5-3 game to Lincoln Memorial. One thing about the team, they are very deep. Junior Laken Chambers pitched 6 1/3 innings of one run relief as they kept their season alive with a 5-3 win over rival Young Harris. The mission was simple, beat Lincoln Memorial twice and make the National Tournament, and that’s exactly what they did. Again, it was Chambers on the mound and she was great. She allowed only one run in 14 innings in 4-0 and 3-1 wins. It was a two run homer by Madison Simmons in the sixth for the win. The 41-5 Nighthawks play Biola University Thursday in Denver.
The next softball post season sends us to Athens. Duke was actually the top seed but due to superior facilities the regional would be played in Athens. The Lady Dawgs came in ice cold on a seven game losing streak and lost in the first round of the SEC tournament to Kentucky.
The Lady Dawgs broke their losing streak as they beat Western Kentucky. Okay, that means 13th seed Duke was in the way for the Lady Dawgs. Saturday, the Dogs scored the game’s only run in the third in the 1-0 win. That meant Sunday Georgia had two chances to be the unlikely winner. The Sunday game was an offensive show. The Lady Dawgs scored three runs in the fifth and the game winner in the sixth for the 10-9 win. The Super Regional and a familiar foe are next as they go to fourth-seeded Florida on Thursday. Former Dodge County Lady Indian Aniyah Black is a freshman infielder for the Dogs.
Then, there is Phil. As many know, he is my favorite golfer ever. He has “pulled defeat from the jaws of victory” on many occasions. Phil is almost 51 now, hasn’t won in two years, and doesn’t have a top 20 finish this year. He did finish 21st at the Masters in April. No way this week could be any different could it? The odds on him winning reached 300-1 at the PGA Championship at Kiawah Islands Course in South Carolina. Besides, no one has ever won a major at age 50 in the history of the tour.
He carried a five shot lead going into the back nine on Saturday. That lead dropped to one going into Sunday’s final round. He was paired with tournament favorite Brooks Koepka in the day’s final group. It was a wild up and down day for the left-hander as he had five birdies and six bogies enroute to a 73 and a two shot win. It was a very good and popular win for the game of golf.
Okay, at last, it’s time to talk about the Braves. Was it a good week? Well, yes and no. They went 4-3 at home against a beat up Mets and a bad Pirates team. So, that part is a no. Despite that, they are now just 1 1/2 games out of first place going into Tuesday’s play. It will be a short but tough week as they play two games in Boston and three games on the road against the Mets.
The hot hitter of the week was third baseman Austin Riley. He had four homers over the weekend as they took three out of four from the Pirates. Despite some people wanting him out of the lineup, Dansby Swanson had a big weekend against the Pirates including a homer on Sunday.
Max Fried had a pair of good starts, Tucker Davidson was very good in his spot start, and Chris Martin has been good coming out of the bullpen while the seventh and eighth have been bad spots. Shane Greene should be back by June 1st.
