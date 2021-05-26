Obituaries

NOLA MERLE COBB STEPHENS
Operating Room
Technician
Nola Cobb Stephens, age 73, of Midway Community, died Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, at Southerland Funeral Chapel with Reverend Royce McClelland officiating. Interment followed in Orphans Cemetery.
THOMAS DUDLEY WEST, SR.
United States Air
Force Retired
Thomas Dudley West Sr., age 82, of Eastman died Monday, May 17, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Hardy-Towns Chapel with Reverend Fred Parker officiating. Interment followed in Woodlawn Cemetery with Military Honors.
JULIUS M. PEACOCK
Retired Trucker
Julius M. Peacock, age 65, died Friday, May 21, 2021 after an extended illness.
Graveside services were held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Woodlawn Cemetery.
