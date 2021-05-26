Eastman man is shot during altercation

An Eastman man was shot in the foot on Monday, May 24 at approximately 7:47 p.m.
According to the Eastman Police Department report, two men became involved in a fight at a residence at 5041 Rogers Street in Eastman. During the fight, one of the men pulled out a handgun and fired at the other man, hitting him in the foot.
Joshua Lee Jackson, age 19, of that address was shot.
Jimmy Eugene Mills, age 26, of Eastman, was arrested in connection with the incident and has been charged with aggravated assault-gun, firearm discharge near a highway/street, possession of a firearm during a crime and three counts of cruelty to children in the second degree.
Jackson was taken to Dodge County Hospital by private vehicle where he was treated.
Police believe the animosity between the two men had been ongoing for some time.
The Eastman Police Department made the following arrests the week of May 17 through May 24, 2021.
Marquise Darnell Johnson, age 24, of McRae, was arrested for aggravated assault-other weapon, terroristic threats and acts and rape strong-arm.
Timothy Scott George, age 61, of Camden, South Carolina, was arrested for theft by taking-felony.
Eric Gordils, age 26, of Bronx, New York, was arrested for tags: new resident has 30 days to register, license: driving while suspended or revoked.
Martin Galvan Tapia, age 65, of Eastman, was arrested for license: driving while suspended or revoked.
Herman Brown, age 43, of Eastman, was arrested for deposit account fraud.
Brenton Kirtz, age 18, of Eastman, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
James Gipson, age 28, of Eastman, was arrested for FTP bench warrant.
Briar White, age 25, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.
Patrick Deeds, age 26, of Eastman, was arrested for violation of bond conditions.
Cody Westbrook, age 33, of Eastman, was arrested for shoplifting-less than $500.00.
Sarah Joni Ivey, age 37, of Eastman, was arrested for failure to stop at traffic signal, open container violation, DUI-alcohol-less safe, DUI-alcohol-endangerment of a child under age 14, failure to maintain lane and safety belts violation (children).
The Dodge County Sheriff’s SRT Team executed two search warrants in the Gresston community this past week netting several types of suspected illegal drugs. Suspected marijuana and marijuana edibles, methamphetamines and pills were confiscated along with other drug paraphernalia.
Lenora Mills and Brandon King were arrested at different locations.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests the week of May 17 through 24, 2021.
Eastman man is shot during altercation
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)