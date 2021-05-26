Legals 05-26-21

1004
CONDEMNATIONS
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on MARCH 23, 2008, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
2007 CHEVROLET
AVALANCHE
(VIN: 3GNFK12377G188756)
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 3rd day of MARCH, 2021.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
TREY WILLIAMS
OCONEE DRUG TASK FORCE
327 Pearl Bates Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on MARCH 31, 2021, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
1999 GMC SONOMA (VIN: 1GTCS19X2X8513596), PLAY STATION 5; THIRTEEN THOUSAND FOUR HUNDRED TWENTY NINE DOLLARS ($13,429.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 3RD day of MARCH, 2021.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
TREY WILLIAMS
OCONEE DRUG TASK FORCE
327 Pearl Bates Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on MAY 9, 2021, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
FOURTEEN THOUSAND SEVEN HUNDRED THIRTY SEVEN DOLLARS ($14,737.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY; 2001 CHEVROLET TAHOE C 1500 (VIN: 1GNEC13TO1R175409)
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 18th day of MAY, 2021.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
CHIEF BECKY SHEFFIELD
EASTMAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
5117 2nd Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
OF JOAN MARIE FENNELL ETHRIDGE, DECEASED
All creditors of the above-named deceased are hereby notified to render an accounting to the undersigned of their demands against her estate as provided by Official Code of Georgia Annotated §53-7-41. Failure to render said accounting within the time provided by law may cause the loss of certain of your rights as provided in said Section. All persons indebted to said decedent are hereby required to make payment to the undersigned.
This 28th day of April, 2021
PROVIDENT TRUST
COMPANY
Attn: BOBBY FUTCH
231 Riverside Drive, Suite 105
Macon, GA 31201
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of GARY WARREN WOODARD, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 14th day of May 2021.
PAMELA LYNN CRANFORD
Executor of the Estate of GARY WARREN WOODARD
1075 Frank Cook Rd.
Cochran, Georgia 31014
c/o RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of MARY ANN DOKE, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 13th day of May, 2021.
LISA EVANS
P.O. Box 111
Chauncey, Georgia 31011
Administrator, Estate of
MARY ANN DOKE
DANIELS TAYLOR LAW LLC
Attorney for said Executor/Estate
P. O. Box 4939
Eastman, GA 31023
Phone: 478-227-7331
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of Betty J. Parrish, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-21-9425
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of BETTY J. PARRISH are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 21th day of May, 2021.
DEWEY ALLEN PARRISH,
Executor of the Estate of BETTY J. PARRISH, Deceased
90 1st Street
Rhine, GA 31077
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of JACK W. TAYLOR, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-21-9428
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JACK W. TAYLOR are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 12th day of May, 2021.
LISA T. DORRIS,
Executor of the Estate of
JACK W. TAYLOR, Deceased
208 Ridgestone Drive
Warner Robins, GA 31088
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF SARAH B. PEZOLD
Estate No.: P-21-9426
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of SARAH B. PEZOLD are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 12th day of May, 2021.
THOMAS E. PEZOLD,
Executor of the Estate of
SARAH B. PEZOLD, Deceased
1352 Hawkinsville Hwy
Eastman, GA 31023
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF WILLIAM JOHNNY CRANFORD
Estate No.: P-21-9416
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of WILLIAM JOHNNY CRANFORD are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 12th day of May, 2021.
DAVE BURTON CRANFORD and BETH LAVERNE JONES,
Co-Executors of the Estate of WILLIAM JOHNNY CRANFORD, Deceased
DAVE BURTON CRANFORD
1360 GA Highway 112
Cochran, GA 31014
FAMILY, CHILDREN, YOUTH
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: M. G. N.
A FEMALE CHILD
BORN AUGUST 4, 2017
ADOPTION NO: 21A-165
NOTICE OF SUMMONS-
SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
To the biological father of M. G. N., a female child born August 4, 2017; You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking to terminate your parental rights and for adoption of said child was filed in said court on April 29, 2021, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the court on April 29, 2021 you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and serve upon Petitioner’s Attorney JOSEPH I. MARCHANT whose address is P.O. BOX 4218; EASTMAN, GA 31023, an answer to the Petition within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication. If you fail to do so, your parental rights will be terminated, and the Petition for Adoption granted.
Witness the Honorable RHETT A. WALKER, Clerk of said Court.
This the 29th day of April, 2021.
s/RHETT A. WALKER
Clerk of Superior Court
NAME CHANGE
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: The Name Change of Minor Child:
BRAYLEIGH ANNE CONNER
DESTINEE MCBRAYER, Petitioner
vs
WILLIAM CAMERON CONNER, Respondent
CIVIL ACTION FILE NO. 21CV00210
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
OF MINOR CHILD
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF TOOMBS
Notice is hereby given that TINA E. MADDOX, attorney for DESTINEE MCBRAYER, filed a Petition with the Superior Court of TOOMBS County, Georgia on the 14th day of April 2021, praying to change in the name of the minor child who is the subject of this suit as follows:
Current Name of Child: BRAYLEIGH ANNE CONNER; Year of Birth: 2018; Proposed New Name: BRAYLEIGH ANNE MCBRAYER
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the date of service upon the parents or guardians residing within the State of Georgia, or within sixty (60) days of the date of service by mail upon the parents or guardians residing outside the State of Georgia.
This 5th day of MAY, 2021.
LAW OFFICE OF TINA E.
MADDOX, LLC
By: Tina E. Maddox
Georgia Bar Number 465511
Attorney for Petitioner
PO Box 1343
205 Smith Street
Vidalia, GA 30475
Tel: 912-537-3025
Fax: 912-557-0264
E-Mail: tinam13@bellsouth.net
PROBATE NOTICES
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF WILLIE JANE SIMMONS,
DECEASE
ESTATE NO. P-20-9351
NOTICE FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
TO: VANESSA MCCOLLUM,
Heir of the Deceased’s Estate
IRENE HENLEY, Petitioner in the above-styled action, filed a Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form on or about October 19th, 2020. By Order dated May 13th, 2021, this Court ordered that service of process upon you be had by publication, all as provided by law. You are hereby required to file with the Clerk of this Court and to serve upon Petitioner’s attorney, SARAH RIEDEL, BANKS & RIEDEL, P.C., 970 WALNUT STREET, MACON, GEORGIA 31201, an answer, in writing, within sixty (60) days from the date of the Order for service by publication as set forth above.
This 14th day of May, 2021.
RESPECTFULLY SUBMITTED,
SARAH RIEDEL
Attorney for Petitioner
State Bar No. 266330
Banks & Riedel, P.C.
970 Walnut St.
Macon, Georgia 31201
Phone No.: 478-254-3230
Facsimile: 478-254-3880
banksnriedel@hotmail.com
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ALICE FATE EDWARDS
ESTATE NO. P-21-9429
NOTICE
THE Petition of CORNELIUS EDWARDS, for an Order Declaring No Administration is Necessary in the above-referenced Estate having been duly filed.
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition, in the Court on or before the 22nd day of JUNE 2021.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL McCRANIE,
Probate Judge
Post Office Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
