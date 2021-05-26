The IRS (the initials you never have to explain) wants your bank account information, access without permission. “Nothing is private anymore. Nothing!”, says Larry Kudlow on Fox Business News.
Politicians who push open borders don’t have to live with the consequences. They live in a bubble, not having to deal with crime and gangs.
“Biden is a phony – and a mean one at that.”
Christopher Roach on AmGreatness.com
“You are more likely to meet an IRS agent than anyone you voted for.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
“If it weren’t for the weather no one would be living here.”
California resident and talk host Dennis Prager
Move to Florida – decent government, excellent governor and great weather, no state income tax.
“The House votes for oppressive January 6 Commission; 35 Treacherous Republicans back it.”
Washington Watcher II on VDare.com 5-19-21
Liberal Republican and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie says Donald Trump’s legal team “has been a national embarrassment” which sounds like he was describing himself.
Election fraud also includes political threats against people who dare to suggest 2020 election fraud happened.
Free enterprise will produce most anything, including a candle exuding the smell of coffee and donuts at Dunkin Donuts. They cost $34 apiece, not a cheap odor candle.
“No liberal has standing to call any Republican stupid as long as Patty Murray remains in the U.S. Senate.”
Ann Coulter 9-24-2010
She’s till there, since election of 1992.
Democrats will stab you in the back and Donald Trump knew not to trust the creeps.