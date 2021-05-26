The IRS

Wednesday, May 26. 2021
The IRS (the initials you never have to explain) wants your bank account information, access without permission. “Nothing is private anymore. Nothing!”, says Larry Kudlow on Fox Business News.
Politicians who push open borders don’t have to live with the consequences. They live in a bubble, not having to deal with crime and gangs.
“Biden is a phony – and a mean one at that.”
Christopher Roach on AmGreatness.com
“You are more likely to meet an IRS agent than anyone you voted for.”
Joseph Sobran   Sobran.com
“If it weren’t for the weather no one would be living here.”
California resident and talk host Dennis Prager
Move to Florida – decent government, excellent governor and great weather, no state income tax.
“The House votes for oppressive January 6 Commission; 35 Treacherous Republicans back it.”
Washington Watcher II on VDare.com   5-19-21
Liberal Republican and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie says Donald Trump’s legal team “has been a national embarrassment” which sounds like he was describing himself.
Election fraud also includes political threats against people who dare to suggest 2020 election fraud happened.
Free enterprise will produce most anything, including a candle exuding the smell of coffee and donuts at Dunkin Donuts. They cost $34 apiece, not a cheap odor candle.
“No liberal has standing to call any Republican stupid as long as Patty Murray remains in the U.S. Senate.”
Ann Coulter   9-24-2010  
She’s till there, since election of 1992.
Democrats will stab you in the back and Donald Trump knew not to trust the creeps.

Legendary economist Milton Friedman had a good point a few years back when he said Ronald Reagan’s big mistake was bringing along the Bushes to D.C.
Clueless Biden the basement Man and his handlers will attempt to make the USA into Mexico North.
How will we know when we have enough illegals here in the “land of the free’/Maybe when we have to press 7 for English, if then.
When can we get vaccinated against the Left?
We need to consider this: British elections are just six weeks from start to finish.
Someone said the two-headed Demo majority was paper ballots and Dominion voting machines.
Bumper sticker of the day: Clean Air Smells Funny.
Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
