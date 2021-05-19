Graduation set for this Friday

Wednesday, May 19. 2021
On Friday, May 21, Dodge County High School’s (DCHS) Class of 2021 will celebrate a myriad of  personal and academic achievements by walking across the stage receiving diplomas at Memorial Stadium.

The graduating class of DCHS includes a little over 200 students, 64 earning the title of honor graduate and being awarded a gold stole. These students, over the course of their four years in high school, have taken two units of the same foreign language, a half unit of computer applications, a half unit of spaeech, and have earned a cumulative academic average of 94 or higher. Additionally, students who do not have a 94 average but have maintained a 90 average and have scored 1260 or higher on the verbal and math sections on the SAT, or 26 or better on the

ACT, will also have earned graduating with honors of distinction.

Receiving additional academic honors with distinction will be the Class of 2021 valedictorian David Patrick Stevenson, salutatorian Holly Elizabeth Butterworth, third honor graduate Erin Faith Parker, and fourth honor graduate Brendan James O’Connor.

“I am so proud of the 202 graduates of 2021,” says DCHS Principal Pam Melvin. “They are a group of outstanding young people who will go far in life. Congratulations DCHS graduates! You have shown determination and perseverance to achieve your goals this school year.”  

Juniors who serve as marshals and ushers at the DCHS graduation ceremony represent the top five percent of their graduating class and are awarded the University of Georgia Certificate of Merit. Marshals for this year’s ceremony are Erin Mullis and Riley Steptoe. Mullis and Steptoe are the top two students of the junior class and as such have the honor of leading the graduating seniors onto the field. Clifton Gooch, Annie Jones, Kaylee Knowles, Laura Kate McCranie, Skye Meadows, Morgan Parker, Ansley Rahn, and Jaret Underwood will serve as this year’s ushers.

Graduation will begin promptly at 8:00 p.m. at John M. Peacock Field at Memorial Stadium. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held at the stadium on Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m.

In both instances, stadium gates will be closed at the beginning of the program, and entry will not be permitted.

There will be no reserved seating at the commencement ceremonies, so guests are encouraged to arrive early to ensure preferred seating.

All guests are reminded that graduation is a serious, formal event. The graduating class of 2021 respectfully asks that all guests dress appropriately. Guests are to remain quiet and seated in the stands for the duration of the commencement ceremony. Guests who fail to comply will be asked to leave or be escorted out of the ceremony. All guests are also reminded that seniors have requested no cat calls or outbursts during the ceremony.

Guests are also asked to wear masks, socially distance when possible, and sit with members of their own households.
