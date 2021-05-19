On Friday, May 21, Dodge County High School’s (DCHS) Class of 2021 will celebrate a myriad of personal and academic achievements by walking across the stage receiving diplomas at Memorial Stadium.
The graduating class of DCHS includes a little over 200 students, 64 earning the title of honor graduate and being awarded a gold stole. These students, over the course of their four years in high school, have taken two units of the same foreign language, a half unit of computer applications, a half unit of spaeech, and have earned a cumulative academic average of 94 or higher. Additionally, students who do not have a 94 average but have maintained a 90 average and have scored 1260 or higher on the verbal and math sections on the SAT, or 26 or better on the
ACT, will also have earned graduating with honors of distinction.
Receiving additional academic honors with distinction will be the Class of 2021 valedictorian David Patrick Stevenson, salutatorian Holly Elizabeth Butterworth, third honor graduate Erin Faith Parker, and fourth honor graduate Brendan James O’Connor.
“I am so proud of the 202 graduates of 2021,” says DCHS Principal Pam Melvin. “They are a group of outstanding young people who will go far in life. Congratulations DCHS graduates! You have shown determination and perseverance to achieve your goals this school year.”
Graduation set for this Friday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)