Legals 05-19-21

Wednesday, May 19. 2021
CONDEMNATIONS
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on MARCH 23, 2008, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
2007 CHEVROLET
AVALANCHE
(VIN: 3GNFK12377G188756)
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 3rd day of MARCH, 2021.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
TREY WILLIAMS
OCONEE DRUG TASK FORCE
327 Pearl Bates Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
CORPORATIONS and BUSINESS ORGANIZATIONS
APPLICATION TO REGISTER A BUSINESS TO BE CONDUCTED UNDER TRADE NAME
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
The undersigned hereby certifies that it is conducting a business in the City of Eastman, County of Dodge, State of Georgia, under the name of “MADE WITH LOVE” and that the nature of the business is Internet selling (including independent sales on auction site) and that said business is composed of the following individual: LaDONNA LISBY, 926 WARD STREET; EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023.
Sworn to and subscribed before me
This 5th day of APRIL, 2021
MALLORY DENISE GUYTON
Notary Public
LaDONNA LISBY
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of William Clark Burch, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-21-9420
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of WILLIAM CLARK BURCH are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 19th day of April, 2021.
SHEILA ANN WHITE as Co-Executor of the Estate of WILLIAM CLARK BURCH, Deceased
KOLBY K. WHITE as Co-Executor of the Estate of WILLIAM CLARK BURCH, Deceased
3112 New Bethel Church Rd.
McRae-Helena, GA 31037
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
OF JOAN MARIE FENNELL ETHRIDGE, DECEASED
All creditors of the above-named deceased are hereby notified to render an accounting to the undersigned of their demands against her estate as provided by Official Code of Georgia Annotated §53-7-41. Failure to render said accounting within the time provided by law may cause the loss of certain of your rights as provided in said Section. All persons indebted to said decedent are hereby required to make payment to the undersigned.
This 28th day of April, 2021
PROVIDENT TRUST COMPANY
Attn: BOBBY FUTCH
231 Riverside Drive, Suite 105
Macon, GA 31201
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of GARY WARREN WOODARD, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 14th day of May 2021.
PAMELA LYNN CRANFORD
Executor of the Estate of GARY WARREN WOODARD
1075 Frank Cook Rd.
Cochran, Georgia 31014
c/o RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of MARY ANN DOKE, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 13th day of May, 2021.
LISA EVANS
P.O. Box 111
Chauncey, Georgia 31011
Administrator, Estate of
MARY ANN DOKE
DANIELS TAYLOR LAW LLC
Attorney for said Executor/Estate
P. O. Box 4939
Eastman, GA 31023
Phone: 478-227-7331
DIVORCES
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
DIANNE ALLEN, Plaintiff
GARY ALLEN, Defendant
Civil Action File No.
21V-9164CMJ
NOTICE OF SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
TO: GARY ALLEN, Defendant Named Above:
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking, DIVORCE, was filed against you in said court on APRIL 21, 2021, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the court on APRIL 21, 2021, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and service upon DIANNE ALLEN plaintiff, whose address is 117 MONTGOMERY STREET, CHESTER, GA 31012, an answer to the complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
Witness the Honorable C. MICHAEL JOHNSON, Judge of said Court.
This 21st day of APRIL, 2021.
RHETT WALKER
Clerk of Superior Court
Dodge County
FAMILY, CHILDREN, YOUTH
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: M. G. N.
A FEMALE CHILD
BORN AUGUST 4, 2017
ADOPTION NO: 21A-165
NOTICE OF SUMMONS-
SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
To the biological father of M. G. N., a female child born August 4, 2017; You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking to terminate your parental rights and for adoption of said child was filed in said court on April 29, 2021, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the court on April 29, 2021 you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and serve upon Petitioner’s Attorney JOSEPH I. MARCHANT whose address is P.O. BOX 4218; EASTMAN, GA 31023, an answer to the Petition within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication. If you fail to do so, your parental rights will be terminated, and the Petition for Adoption granted.
Witness the Honorable RHETT A. WALKER, Clerk of said Court.
This the 29th day of April, 2021.
s/RHETT A. WALKER
Clerk of Superior Court
MISCELLANEOUS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
ORDER
GRAND JURY
PRESENTMENTS
It is the order of this Court that the Grand Jury presentments read in open Court this date be published in the county organ and the expense thereof be paid at the legal rate. It is further ordered that the presentments be spread upon the minutes of this Court.
SO ORDERED, this 6th day of April, 2021.
C. MICHAEL JOHNSON,
Judge of Superior Court,
Oconee Judicial Circuit
TIMOTHY G. VAUGHN
District Attorney,
Oconee Judicial Circuit
TO: HONORABLE C. MICHAEL JOHNSON, JUDGE
OF SUPERIOR COURT,
DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA
The February Term of the Grand Jury convened on April 5, 2021 and April 6, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. DENISE F. JOHNS was selected as foreperson and WENDY SCHMITZ JOHNSON was elected Clerk. Nelson Davis was selected as bailiff.
The Grand Jury was sworn in by District Attorney Timothy G. Vaughn. Judge C. MICHAEL JOHNSON gave the jury an informative charge on their duties and responsibilities.
The Grand Jury considered 82 indictments and returned 80 true bills and two no bills.
The Grand Jury inspected the Dodge County Jail and found everything to be in order.
The Grand Jury reappoints KELLY BELFLOWER to a 3-year term as a primary member on the Board of Tax Equalization.
The Grand Jury appoints NELSON DAVIS to a 3-year term as an alternate member of the Board of Tax Equalization.
The Grand Jury recommends the following six names to JUDGE WALL for consideration for appointment to the Board of Registrars:
1.Selma Grimes
2.Archie Spivey
3.Joni Braden
4.Lynn Sheffield
5.Ron Walker
6.Mimi Denni
We recommend that these presentments be published in the legal organ of Dodge County and be paid for at the legal rate.
Respectfully submitted, this 6th day of APRIL, 2021.
DENISE F. JOHNS,
Foreperson
WENDY SCHMITZ
JOHNSON, Clerk
NAME CHANGE
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: The Name Change of Minor Child:
BRAYLEIGH ANNE CONNER
DESTINEE MCBRAYER, Petitioner
vs
WILLIAM CAMERON CONNER, Respondent
CIVIL ACTION FILE NO. 21CV00210
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
OF MINOR CHILD
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF TOOMBS
Notice is hereby given that TINA E. MADDOX, attorney for DESTINEE MCBRAYER, filed a Petition with the Superior Court of TOOMBS County, Georgia on the 14th day of April 2021, praying to change in the name of the minor child who is the subject of this suit as follows:
Current Name of Child: BRAYLEIGH ANNE CONNER; Year of Birth: 2018; Proposed New Name: BRAYLEIGH ANNE MCBRAYER
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the date of service upon the parents or guardians residing within the State of Georgia, or within sixty (60) days of the date of service by mail upon the parents or guardians residing outside the State of Georgia.
This 5th day of MAY, 2021.
LAW OFFICE OF TINA E.
MADDOX, LLC
By: Tina E. Maddox
Georgia Bar Number 465511
Attorney for Petitioner
PO Box 1343
205 Smith Street
Vidalia, GA 30475
Tel: 912-537-3025
Fax: 912-557-0264
E-Mail: tinam13@bellsouth.net
PROBATE NOTICES
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF WILLIE JANE SIMMONS,
DECEASE
ESTATE NO. P-20-9351
NOTICE FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
TO: VANESSA MCCOLLUM,
Heir of the Deceased’s Estate
IRENE HENLEY, Petitioner in the above-styled action, filed a Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form on or about October 19th, 2020. By Order dated May 13th, 2021, this Court ordered that service of process upon you be had by publication, all as provided by law. You are hereby required to file with the Clerk of this Court and to serve upon Petitioner’s attorney, SARAH RIEDEL, BANKS & RIEDEL, P.C., 970 WALNUT STREET, MACON, GEORGIA 31201, an answer, in writing, within sixty (60) days from the date of the Order for service by publication as set forth above.
This 14th day of May, 2021.
RESPECTFULLY SUBMITTED,
SARAH RIEDEL
Attorney for Petitioner
State Bar No. 266330
Banks & Riedel, P.C.
970 Walnut St.
Macon, Georgia 31201
Phone No.: 478-254-3230
Facsimile: 478-254-3880
banksnriedel@hotmail.com
