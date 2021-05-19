Who killed Ashli Babbitt? Why haven’t we been given the name? What are they covering up?
From less than 2% of the Demo Primary vote for Kamala Harris she is now v.p. because of vote fraud.
New Republican House bill proposal: FIRED: Fauci’s Incompetence Requires Early Dismissal.
“Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.”
Dr. Seuss
Since 1931 Chicago has had Democratic mayors.
“No amount of evidence will ever persuade an idiot.”
Mark Twain
“We have a criminally installed figurehead!”
TheSpark.net 4-23-21
During the Obama eight years 300,000 people left the work force. During the first three Trump years as of 1-14-2020, 3,500,000 joined the work force.
A Jan. 2020 campaign stop down South found Joe Biden telling the crowd to go out and help the Democrats get out the vote and help them carry North Carolina in 2020. The trouble is, Basement Joe was standing in Danville, Virginia at the time.
“Like Nixon, Bush has a habit of enraging liberals even while trying to appease them.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com 2009
How about a Donald Trump/Ron DeSantis 2024 ticket and Dr. Kelli Ward as the next Surgeon General. Wouldn’t she be the first DO in that office? She should be in the U.S. Senate today. Only 56.8% of eligible voters voted at all in the 2016 general election for president.
If you didn’t vote for Biden for president or attended a Donald Trump rally, Democrats seem interested in spying on you.
In the two-tiered justice system conservatives get harassed and Hunter Biden is riding high while Rudy Giuliani gets shafted.
Who killed Ashli Babbitt?
