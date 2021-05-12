Updated: Search warrant leads to drugs and money

Wednesday, May 12. 2021
An early morning search warrant by the Dodge County Sheriff’s SRT Drug Unit has lead to the arrest of a male, Jonathan Howell, in the Gresston Community for possession of illegal drugs and an amount of cash.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office made the following arrests the week of May 3 through May 10, 2021.

Jimmy Lee Ashley, age 20, of Hazlehurst, was arrested for violation of bond conditions.

Brandon Maurice Cockrell, age 31, arrested for possession and use of drug related objects, marijuana-possession less than one ounce and probation violation.

Jarvis Flowers, age 39, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin.

Jonathan Randall Howell, age 33, of Monticello, was arrested for sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.

Joseph Stephon Lane, age 19, was arrested for interfere with custody (interstate/intrastate).

Haley Brooke Miller, age 25, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.

Demetrius Taija Oliver, age 27, was a hold for Telfair County.

Darius Jamall Robinson, age 37, of McRae, was arrested for battery-family violence (1st offense) misdemeanor and cruelty to children.

Melanie Cheryl Skelton, age 46, of Eastman, was arrested for criminal trespass and criminal violation.

Kevin Trey Watson, age 29, of Columbus was a hold for Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

Damion Brown, age 29, of Helena, was arrested for purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, abandonment of certain dangerous drugs, poisons or controlled substances, tampering with evidence-felony, manufacture/possess etc. controlled or counterfeit substance, near park/housing project and possession and use of drug related objects.

Jontavious Farrow, age 24, of Hawkinsville, was housed for Bleckley County.

Jesse Hopwood, age 36, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of Scheduled III controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug related objects.

Tourvousier Jamal Johnson, age 25, of Eastman, was arrested for theft by taking-felony.

Jason Marshall, age 39, was arrested for obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer and simple assault.

Angela Michelle Mitchell, age 47, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Elsa Caroline Rankin, age 43, of Eastman, was arrested for marijuana-possess less than one ounce, possession of cocaine, registration and license requirements, headlight requirements and probation violation.

Katie Louse Robinson, age 35, of Tifton, was arrested for identity theft fraud when using/possessing identy info concerning a felony, bondsman off bond 20K and deposit account fraud (bad checks) no more than $1499.00 (misdemeanor).

Thomas Strutchen, age 50, of Eastman, was arrested for sale of a Schedule I or II substance.

The Eastman Police Department made the following arrests the week of May 5 through May 10, 2021.

Jonathan Pickett, age 28, of Hawkinsville, was arrested for DUI-alcohol less safe, failure to maintain lane, lighted headlights/other lights required and no operating brake lights/signals.

Porchia Ellis, age 32, of McRae, was arrested for leaving scene of accident w/injury, damage, failure to maintain lane and wrong class of driver’s license.

Feleta Tuff, age 47, of Eastman, was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers, failure to maintain lane and tail lights lenses required.

Angela Mitchell, age 47, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Donnie Sheffield, age 24, of Eastman, was arrested for expired driver’s license, DUI-drugs less safe-first offense and failure to maintain lane.

Juvenile, age 16, of Eastman, was arrested for unruly and simple battery.

Carla Hamilton, age 41, of Snellville, was arrested for license-driving while suspended or revoked and no brake lights or working turn signals.

Juvenile, age 16, of Florida, was arrested for juvenile runaway.

Demetrius Oliver, age 27, of McRae, was arrested for probation violation.
