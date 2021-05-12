An early morning search warrant by the Dodge County Sheriff’s SRT Drug Unit has lead to the arrest of a male, Jonathan Howell, in the Gresston Community for possession of illegal drugs and an amount of cash.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office made the following arrests the week of May 3 through May 10, 2021.
Jimmy Lee Ashley, age 20, of Hazlehurst, was arrested for violation of bond conditions.
Brandon Maurice Cockrell, age 31, arrested for possession and use of drug related objects, marijuana-possession less than one ounce and probation violation.
Jarvis Flowers, age 39, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin.
Jonathan Randall Howell, age 33, of Monticello, was arrested for sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
Joseph Stephon Lane, age 19, was arrested for interfere with custody (interstate/intrastate).
Haley Brooke Miller, age 25, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Demetrius Taija Oliver, age 27, was a hold for Telfair County.
Darius Jamall Robinson, age 37, of McRae, was arrested for battery-family violence (1st offense) misdemeanor and cruelty to children.
Melanie Cheryl Skelton, age 46, of Eastman, was arrested for criminal trespass and criminal violation.
Kevin Trey Watson, age 29, of Columbus was a hold for Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.
Damion Brown, age 29, of Helena, was arrested for purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, abandonment of certain dangerous drugs, poisons or controlled substances, tampering with evidence-felony, manufacture/possess etc. controlled or counterfeit substance, near park/housing project and possession and use of drug related objects.
Jontavious Farrow, age 24, of Hawkinsville, was housed for Bleckley County.
Jesse Hopwood, age 36, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of Scheduled III controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug related objects.
Tourvousier Jamal Johnson, age 25, of Eastman, was arrested for theft by taking-felony.
