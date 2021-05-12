Legals 05-12-21

1004
CONDEMNATIONS
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on MARCH 4, 2021, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
GLOCK 19 9MM HANDGUN (SERIAL NO.: VEX872)
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 20th day of APRIL, 2021.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
CHIEF BECKY SHEFFIELD
EASTMAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
5117 2nd Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
CORPORATIONS and BUSINESS ORGANIZATIONS
APPLICATION TO REGISTER A BUSINESS TO BE CONDUCTED UNDER TRADE NAME
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
The undersigned hereby certifies that it is conducting a business in the City of Eastman, County of Dodge, State of Georgia, under the name of “MADE WITH LOVE” and that the nature of the business is Internet selling (including independent sales on auction site) and that said business is composed of the following individual: LaDONNA LISBY, 926 WARD STREET; EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023.
Sworn to and subscribed before me
This 5th day of APRIL, 2021
MALLORY DENISE GUYTON
Notary Public
LaDONNA LISBY
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of William Clark Burch, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-21-9420
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of WILLIAM CLARK BURCH are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 19th day of April, 2021.
SHEILA ANN WHITE as Co-Executor of the Estate of WILLIAM CLARK BURCH, Deceased
KOLBY K. WHITE as Co-Executor of the Estate of WILLIAM CLARK BURCH, Deceased
3112 New Bethel Church Rd.
McRae-Helena, GA 31037
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
OF JOAN MARIE FENNELL ETHRIDGE, DECEASED
All creditors of the above-named deceased are hereby notified to render an accounting to the undersigned of their demands against her estate as provided by Official Code of Georgia Annotated §53-7-41. Failure to render said accounting within the time provided by law may cause the loss of certain of your rights as provided in said Section. All persons indebted to said decedent are hereby required to make payment to the undersigned.
This 28th day of April, 2021
PROVIDENT TRUST COMPANY
Attn: BOBBY FUTCH
231 Riverside Drive, Suite 105
Macon, GA 31201
DIVORCES
IN THE THIRD CIRCUIT COURT FOR DAVIDSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT NASHVILLE
ALEISIA CLEO BUCK
Plaintiff,
vs.
JOSEPH LEE GOOLSBY, JR.,
Defendant
Docket No: 20C1016
ORDER ALLOWING
CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE
BY PUBLICATION IN
DIVORCE ACTION
This matter came before the Hon. Phillip Robinson, Judge of the Third Circuit of the Davidson Circuit Court, on February 5, 2021, upon the motion by Plaintiff for leave to allow constructive notice by publication in the underlying divorce matter. Plaintiff’s counsel presented evidence from the United States Postal Services indicating that there was attempted service on the Husband, Mr. Joseph Lee Goolsby, Jr., at his last known address at 820 Ward Street, Apt. 25, Eastman, Georgia 31023-6340. Additionally, Plaintiff returned the summons unserved with an affidavit stating that the summons and complaint were mailed, certified mail return receipt requested, to Mr. Goolsby at his last known address. The record indicates that the married couple has not seen or been in contact with each other in several years. Plaintiff’s counsel’s signed a declaration regarding the attempts to serve and notify Mr. Goolsby of this action.
Plaintiff originally filed for divorce on Defendant on April 6, 2017, and has unsuccessfully attempted service multiple times.
Based on the record, it appears service of process cannot be had on Defendant in this jurisdiction after diligent efforts have been made to find him and that Defendant is now a nonresident of Tennessee. It is therefore ordered, that said Defendant enter an appearance 30 days after the last publication and file an answer to the complaint, or judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint. A copy of this order is to be published for four consecutive weeks in The Dodge County News (the main local newspaper for the City of Eastman). The last known address for this defendant is 820 WARD STREET, APT. 25, EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA 31023.
It is therefore ORDERED, ADJUDGED and DECREED that Plaintiff is granted leave to obtain constructive service by publication forthwith from the time of the entry of this order.
IT IS SO ORDERED.
ENTERED this 23 day of March, 2021.
PHILLIP ROBINSON, Judge
Davidson Circuit Court, Third Circuit.
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
LAW OFFICES OF LUVELL L. GLANTON, PLLC
ERIK W. BENTON
LUVELL L. GLANTON, BPR #014172
ERIK W. BENTON, BPR #037963
Attorneys for Plaintiff
915 Jefferson Street, 2nd Floor
Nashville, Tennessee 37208
(615) 244-4511
(615) 244-7226
Fax:glantonfirm@gmail.com
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
DIANNE ALLEN, Plaintiff
GARY ALLEN, Defendant
Civil Action File No.
21V-9164CMJ
NOTICE OF SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
TO: GARY ALLEN, Defendant Named Above:
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking, DIVORCE, was filed against you in said court on APRIL 21, 2021, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the court on APRIL 21, 2021, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and service upon DIANNE ALLEN plaintiff, whose address is 117 MONTGOMERY STREET, CHESTER, GA 31012, an answer to the complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
Witness the Honorable C. MICHAEL JOHNSON, Judge of said Court.
This 21st day of APRIL, 2021.
RHETT WALKER
Clerk of Superior Court
Dodge County
FAMILY, CHILDREN, YOUTH
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: M. G. N.
A FEMALE CHILD
BORN AUGUST 4, 2017
ADOPTION NO: 21A-165
NOTICE OF SUMMONS-
SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
To the biological father of M. G. N., a female child born August 4, 2017; You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking to terminate your parental rights and for adoption of said child was filed in said court on April 29, 2021, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the court on April 29, 2021 you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and serve upon Petitioner’s Attorney JOSEPH I. MARCHANT whose address is P.O. BOX 4218; EASTMAN, GA 31023, an answer to the Petition within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication. If you fail to do so, your parental rights will be terminated, and the Petition for Adoption granted.
Witness the Honorable RHETT A. WALKER, Clerk of said Court.
This the 29th day of April, 2021.
s/RHETT A. WALKER
Clerk of Superior Court
NAME CHANGE
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: The Name Change of Minor Child:
BRAYLEIGH ANNE CONNER
DESTINEE MCBRAYER, Petitioner
vs
WILLIAM CAMERON CONNER, Respondent
CIVIL ACTION FILE NO. 21CV00210
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
OF MINOR CHILD
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF TOOMBS
Notice is hereby given that TINA E. MADDOX, attorney for DESTINEE MCBRAYER, filed a Petition with the Superior Court of TOOMBS County, Georgia on the 14th day of April 2021, praying to change in the name of the minor child who is the subject of this suit as follows:
Current Name of Child: BRAYLEIGH ANNE CONNER; Year of Birth: 2018; Proposed New Name: BRAYLEIGH ANNE MCBRAYER
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the date of service upon the parents or guardians residing within the State of Georgia, or within sixty (60) days of the date of service by mail upon the parents or guardians residing outside the State of Georgia.
This 5th day of MAY, 2021.
LAW OFFICE OF TINA E.
MADDOX, LLC
By: Tina E. Maddox
Georgia Bar Number 465511
Attorney for Petitioner
PO Box 1343
205 Smith Street
Vidalia, GA 30475
Tel: 912-537-3025
Fax: 912-557-0264
E-Mail: tinam13@bellsouth.net
PROBATE NOTICES
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF EVA UNDERWOOD, Deceased
ESTATE NO. P-21-940
NOTICE
IN RE: The Petition to Probate Will (and Codicil(s)) in Solemn Form in the above referenced Estate having been duly filed, TO: ANDREW WATTS
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before the MAY 19, 2021.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent parte. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be held on MAY 19, 2021. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL McCRANIE,
Probate Judge
ASHLEY W. CONLEY
Clerk/Deputy Clerk of the Probate Court
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
IN THE PROBATE COURT
OF DODGE COUNTY,
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF MARTHA (MARTY) ROBERSON
ESTATE NO. P-21-9382
NOTICE
IN RE: The Petition To Probate Will In Solemn Form in the above referenced Estate having been duly filed,
To: JASON BRADDOCK, LISA ROBERSON, BRENT ROBERSON, AND GRADDY ROBERSON
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before May 17, 2021.
BE FURTHER NOTIFIED: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Al McCranie,
Judge of the Probate Court
By: Ashley W. Conley
Clerk of the Probate Court
P. O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
