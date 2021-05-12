Liberals used to yap about “bitter clingers” hanging on to their guns and bibles. Now they are the same types, as they tell the rest of us to keep wearing masks for the duration.
Basement Joe “the big guy” says it’s “good policy” to wear a mask. One thing I’ve noticed – it improves the looks of many people.
Election fraud should now include threats against people who suggest election fraud happened. Some Jan. 6 rally attendees are still in D.C. jails, even though their only offense was attending the event. Big media continues to hide the identity of Ashli Babbitt’s murderer.
“Democrats love to use signature verification to stop the recall of Gov. Newsom in California WHILE AT THE SAME TIME suing to halt signature verification in the Arizona audit!”
Emerald Robinson
What happened to Nikitas3.com? It has disappeared from the Internet. That has always been an informative, no frills website. I still miss AngryWhiteDude.com also.
BLM: Bloviating Leftist Malcontents.
“If you are not careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed and loving the people who are doing the oppressing.”
Malcolm X
The new GAP, Demo style: Gutting American Prosperity.
Plenty of freebies for illegal immigrants, not much for American citizens. Is this what you voted for? Democrats never met an illegal immigrant they didn’t like.
Anybody out there who thinks illegal immigrants should get full benefits of American citizenship and that the USA should continue to be the world’s flophouse? You Suckkkerrrrs!
“This is not going to end well. I noticed with some irony that Joe Biden went down to see Jimmy Carter. Jimmy Carter destroyed the American economy. I’m going to predict that will happen to the Biden administration.”
Bill O’Reilly 5-8-21
You suckkkerrrrs!
