You suckkkerrrrs!

Posted by
Admin
in Opinions
Wednesday, May 12. 2021
Comments (0)
Liberals used to yap about “bitter clingers” hanging on to their guns and bibles. Now they are the same types, as they tell the rest of us to keep wearing masks for the duration.
Basement Joe “the big guy” says it’s “good policy” to wear a mask. One thing I’ve noticed – it improves the looks of many people.
Election fraud should now include threats against people who suggest election fraud happened. Some Jan. 6 rally attendees are still in D.C. jails, even though their only offense was attending the event. Big media continues to hide the identity of Ashli Babbitt’s murderer.
“Democrats love to use signature verification to stop the recall of Gov. Newsom in California WHILE AT THE SAME TIME suing to halt signature verification in the Arizona audit!”
Emerald Robinson
What happened to Nikitas3.com? It has disappeared from the Internet. That has always been an informative, no frills website. I still miss AngryWhiteDude.com also.
BLM: Bloviating Leftist Malcontents.
“If you are not careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed and loving the people who are doing the oppressing.”
Malcolm X
The new GAP, Demo style: Gutting American Prosperity.
Plenty of freebies for illegal immigrants, not much for American citizens. Is this what you voted for? Democrats never met an illegal immigrant they didn’t like.
Anybody out there who thinks illegal immigrants should get full benefits of American citizenship and that the USA should continue to be the world’s flophouse? You Suckkkerrrrs!
“This is not going to end well. I noticed with some irony that Joe Biden went down to see Jimmy Carter. Jimmy Carter destroyed the American economy. I’m going to predict that will happen to the Biden administration.”
Bill O’Reilly   5-8-21

“In 100 years we have gone from teaching Latin and Greek in high school to teaching remedial English in college.”
Joseph Sobran   Sobran.com
Dominion Systems executives were running out the door shortly after the election, knowing they’d been caught fixing the election result. Of course they had friends in low places and big media will always let the Left get away with vote theft.
I still say the last Democrat worth voting for was Urologist Dr. Larry McDonald or his widow Kathy McDonald. They were great Americans and had zilch to do with the national Demo party. A liberal Democrat won that special election in 1983 and held it for 11 years until Bob Barr came along in 1994. Remember - Dr. McDonald was murdered by the Soviet Union in September 1983. Big media took that horrible event down the memory hole, didn’t it? I call him a DINO: Democrat In Name Only, the way to get elected in Georgia in the 1970s.
Voter remorse: on Feb. 5th a survey showed 4.6% of Biden voters said they wouldn’t have voted for him had they known about the Hunter Biden laptop scandal. Biden only won by 4.4 percent over Trump, even after a lot of vote fraud. You could say Biden voters weren’t particularly savvy – low info voters. They watch too much CNN, MSNBC, etc. You won’t hear any mention of that stuff from those who control and manage the news. I tell people to read a lot of stuff and make up your own mind.
“No amount of evidence will ever persuade an idiot.”
Mark Twain
Bumper sticker of the day: Every Liberal Bit Hurts.
Thanks for checking out The Right Side. My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net.
Marshall Miller
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News