Letter to the editor

Dear parents, guardians, visitors and guests,
We are excited to welcome you all the Dodge County High School’s graduation. Our school’s graduation is a time-honored tradition, and we are very proud of the ceremony that our school holds. We, the Dodge County High School Seniors, would like to ask the community—including parents, visitors and any special guests-to allow each graduate the opportunity to receive his or her diploma in a dignified manner. We respectfully request that there be no cat calls, outbursts, or yells from the crowd. A loud outburst for one graduate detracts from the next graduate. Also, we ask that all guests turn off their cell phones and remain seated and quiet until the commencement exercises are complete. Movement detracts from our graduates and their recognitions. We seniors also request that our guests respect the formality of our special occasion and dress appropriately and accordingly. The seniors agree that anyone who violates these requests be asked to leave the stadium. We enlist cooperation and support so that we will not have to ask you to leave the stadium. On behalf of the senior class and student council officers, we appreciate your help with these requests and are glad you have joined us in the Class of 2021’s time of honor.
Jazmyne Mizell-Senior Class President, Sheree Coley-Senior Class Vice-President, Rileykate Mullis-Student Council President, Lister Harrell-Senior Class Secretary, Landon Rogers-Senior Class Treasurer, Logan White-Student Council Treasurer and Brendan O’Connor-Student Council Secretary
