CLASSIFIEDS 5/5/2021

APARTMENTS FOR RENT
ONE BEDROOM, one bath located at 507 CARY CIRCLE DRIVE, EASTMAN. $275.00 per month. Call 478-689-6897.
EMPLOYMENT
Dodge/Wilcox E-911 located at 5417 Oak St. Eastman, Georgia is now accepting applications for a Dispatcher position. Please contact us at 478-374-9111.
SERVICES
Hardeman construction Land and lot clearing: top soil; fill dirt; pond building; hauling. Call Terry Hardeman at (478)285-1430 anytime. State Certified Septic Tank Installation.
FOR ALL YOUR ROOFING NEEDS call BRICE BLOCKER, sales manager at FRASER ROOFING. Free Estimates. Call 478-231-8176.
MISCELLANEOUS
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most advanced debris-blocking gutter protection. Schedule a FREE LeafFilter estimate today. 15% off Entire Purchase. 10% Senior & Military Discounts. Call 1-478-559-6358.
MISCELLANEOUS
12 months. Premium Channels at No Charge for One Year! Anytime, anywhere. Some restrictions apply. W/ 24-mo. agmt TV price higher in 2nd year. Regional Sports Fee up to $8.49/mo. is extra & applies. Call IVS 1-478-559-6428.
GENERAC Standby Generators provide backup power during utility power outages, so your home and family stay safe and comfortable. Prepare now. Free 7-year extended warranty ($695 value!). Request a free quote today! Call for additional terms and conditions. 1-478-559-6629
AUTOMOTIVE
2000 CORVETTE CONVERTIBLE. Red with black top, six-speed manual, less than 48,000 original miles, new tires, spoiler, has ride control, Corsa exhaust, AM/FM CD player with 12 disc changer and heads up display. $16K. Call 478-231-6038.
MOTORCYCLES
ONE OWNER 2014 HONDA SHADOW 750. Only 4,100 miles. Asking $3,500.00. Call 478-285-1368 for more information.
UNIT SALES
AFFORDABLE STORAGE UNIT SALE
The contents of the following units will be sold or disposed of on or after May 29, 2021 due to unpaid rental fees:
Alana McDade, 9p; Alexis Hill, 37i and 40i; Angela Mack, 130p; Bridget Ezel, 132p; Charlotte King, 80i; David Johnson, 93p; Elaine Pittman, 37c; Eli Lupin, 78c; Galen Obrien, 62c; Glenda Benyard, 75p, 122p; Jackie Butler, 45s, 67s; Jaquita Peace, 83p; Jeff Black, 101p; Jessica Lynn Oxley, 3c; Joni Ivey, 34i; Kenisha Jones, 28s, 63s, 78s, 80s; Lyndsey Loyd, 108p; Mamie Mincey, 101p; Manuela Perez, 16s; Nancy Wiseman, 41c; Quinell Powell, 146p; Tonya Watson, 38s; Valerie Dunlap, 64p; Whitley Respert, 25s.
CLASSIFIEDS 5/5/2021
